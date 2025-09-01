 Skip to content
Major 1 September 2025 Build 19768366 Edited 1 September 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention, squadmates!

HQ here with the latest intel. Enemies have infiltrated and we need you and your squad to take them out via...

T-HUNT! Our brand new game mode designed for ALL skill levels.



T-Hunt is all about randomised enemy spawns and patrol movements. Implemented on maps you already know and love no run is ever the same. It's a test of your adaptability and tactics.




Not only that, but Phantom Squad is also 20% off for a limited time! Grab this discount before it's taken out...

Looking to squad up? Then find yours in Discord and hop in. Read our full changes that accompany T-Hunt here.

Are you ready to take on the hunt? T-Hunt starts NOW!

- The Phantom Squad team.

