Attention, squadmates!



HQ here with the latest intel. Enemies have infiltrated and we need you and your squad to take them out via...



T-HUNT! Our brand new game mode designed for ALL skill levels.







T-Hunt is all about randomised enemy spawns and patrol movements. Implemented on maps you already know and love no run is ever the same. It's a test of your adaptability and tactics.









Not only that, but Phantom Squad is also 20% off for a limited time! Grab this discount before it's taken out...



Looking to squad up? Then find yours in Discord and hop in. Read our full changes that accompany T-Hunt here.



Are you ready to take on the hunt? T-Hunt starts NOW!



- The Phantom Squad team.