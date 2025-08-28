Rootin' Tootin' Lootin' & Shootin' is out now!

After just over 3 years in development, my first ever game has been released!

Thank you, everyone, for all your support along the way.

To celebrate the game's launch, it will be 25% off for a week. In addition, the game's soundtrack is now available to purchase!



If you have been enjoying my game so far, I would really appreciate it if you could spread the word about it - whether you leave a Steam review, tell your friends about it or make a video.



As for what's next, well, it really depends on how RTLS does. I'm prototyping some new game ideas that are really cool, but very different. If the game is more successful though, I would love to update it further, add more enemies and upgrades, or even make a sequel.



I hope you enjoy the game!



Thanks



William

