 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19768346 Edited 28 August 2025 – 11:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Rootin' Tootin' Lootin' & Shootin' is out now!


After just over 3 years in development, my first ever game has been released!
Thank you, everyone, for all your support along the way.
To celebrate the game's launch, it will be 25% off for a week. In addition, the game's soundtrack is now available to purchase!

If you have been enjoying my game so far, I would really appreciate it if you could spread the word about it - whether you leave a Steam review, tell your friends about it or make a video.

As for what's next, well, it really depends on how RTLS does. I'm prototyping some new game ideas that are really cool, but very different. If the game is more successful though, I would love to update it further, add more enemies and upgrades, or even make a sequel.

I hope you enjoy the game!

Thanks

William

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2372451
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2372452
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2372453
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link