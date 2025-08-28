 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19768292 Edited 28 August 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • fixed issue with being able to switch to identical or defeated Animon
  • fixed getting stuck on party screen when having to release an Animon after catching a 5th one
  • added TTS-support to Yo-yo catch mechanic
  • fixed party screen not reading in TTS-mode
  • fixed pout not payable with mouse during tutorial
  • fixed feedback / bug report screen input not working well with mouse and keyboard

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3517211
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3517212
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3517213
  • Loading history…
