- fixed issue with being able to switch to identical or defeated Animon
- fixed getting stuck on party screen when having to release an Animon after catching a 5th one
- added TTS-support to Yo-yo catch mechanic
- fixed party screen not reading in TTS-mode
- fixed pout not payable with mouse during tutorial
- fixed feedback / bug report screen input not working well with mouse and keyboard
Hotfix 0.0.18.5
