28 August 2025 Build 19768290
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Resting Spots: Fixed animals sometimes not coming nicely to a resting spot. This was visible especially at the train yard fireplace when reloading a save.
  • Mountain Top Resting Spot: Fix checkpoint loading after you get out of quarry. Fixed bridge collision and also the herd now joins you if you lost them on the other side of the bridge.
  • Graphics: Fix game having to high FPS when in menu or tabbed out with VSync enabled.
  • Achievements: Fix achievements for tamed animals sometimes not including all animals and thus unlocking too late or not at all.

Depot 3047751
