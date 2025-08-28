- Resting Spots: Fixed animals sometimes not coming nicely to a resting spot. This was visible especially at the train yard fireplace when reloading a save.
- Mountain Top Resting Spot: Fix checkpoint loading after you get out of quarry. Fixed bridge collision and also the herd now joins you if you lost them on the other side of the bridge.
- Graphics: Fix game having to high FPS when in menu or tabbed out with VSync enabled.
- Achievements: Fix achievements for tamed animals sometimes not including all animals and thus unlocking too late or not at all.
Patch Notes for Hotfix 1.2.3
