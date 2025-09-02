This patch primarily brings additional stability, fixes and small improvements. This also marks the final update for Locomoto, or the "last stop" if you will. We’ve done our best these last few months to fix the biggest issues you have reported, and this last patch will hopefully get most of it sorted.



Thank you to all our wonderful players, new and old, who joined us on this beautiful journey. Your love and support has meant the world to us, and we're happy we got to !

Stay awesome, and we’ll see you along the rails



Love,

The Green Tile Digital development team



Changes

\[Saving] Made the ending cutscene not run autosave on entry.

Improvements

\[Items] Onions now have a size on grids.

\[Quests] Changed requirement and reward for white wood donation in Orchard Lusk.

\[Rendering] Activated Unity Render Graph, improving performance.

\[Rendering] Added debug command to disable depth prepass if it is causing issues.

SetDepthPrepassActive(false)

\[Rendering] Adjusted some materials to use the same shader variant, reducing batch count.

\[Rendering] Fixed decals not rendering on OpenGL.

\[Rendering] Made depth prepass handle pixel culling, improving performance.

\[Rendering] Optimized rendering by improving batching of opaque materials.

\[Rendering] Reduced overdraw risk by removing unseen parts of skybox meshes.

\[Stations] Adjusted Miner's Roost nav graph.

\[Stations] Cleaned stations by removing colliders outside the playable area.

\[Stations] Removed meshes that were never visible in the environment.

Bugfixes

\[Clothing] Fixed an issue with some dresses overlapping with worn shirts/pants instead of hiding them.

\[Customization] Fixed the wallpaper set-up in the large fancy passenger wagon.

\[Deliveries] Fixed Trough and Newgale parcels.

\[Items] Changed the stack layer height for black and purple fabric, it's now the same as the other fabrics.

\[Items] Collider fix for Painting_Rec.

\[Quests] Auto upgrader for fixing the white wood flooring reward and activating subsequent delivery spots.

\[Quests] Re-enabled quest regression protection for quest entries.

\[Rendering] Fixed a depth issue in the grass terrain shader that was causing broken visuals near the camera.

\[Rendering] Fixed shadows from trees cutting out when the player is close.

\[Spawning] Made SubgridHolder have proper handling for getting voided out while spawning items.

\[Wagons] Ceiling lamp quirks ironed out.

\[Wagons] Door in fancy compartment now visible and door in small standard swapped to no handle.



Patch 1.1.2

On the beta branch as of writing.

\[Quests] Adjusted quest handler, might be a fix for regressions.

\[Quests] Added a regression fix for a recent Little Lights bug.

\[Quests] Reactivated most other regression fixes.

/EmeraldPawn, over and out.