If you encounter any bugs or issues, reporting them to our Discord server will be the best way to get the support you need. Join our Discord server
How to Access the BETA?
v3.1 Beta does NOT require a DLC to use. Please visit the link below to switch to the beta branch.
BETA 1.47 Release Notes:
Home: fixed “DSX Updated” text overlapping the dismiss button
Player LED: fixed individual setting not saving/updating immediately
Virtual DualSense: refined feedback data handling
Localization: updated translation files
Installed Games: faster save/load
Installed Games: removed system processes from Active Processes list
Installed Games: refreshed game card UI
Solo Actions: fixed mapping toggle when output button equals input
Low Battery: corrected flash color placement/selection
App startup: set process priority to Normal as default
L2/R2: turbo now works
Stick-to modes: virtual stick now centers
USB controllers: fixed disconnect issues with DSX
Settings: resolved “file in use” errors when saving device/profile
Misc: bug fixes and general improvements
BT Audio/Haptics coming soon to DSX!
If you haven't been made aware yet, BT Audio and Haptics have been achieved and will come at a later update. Right now it's working quite well, but there some issues that need to be resolved before it's made public. This combined with virtual DualSense that has an attached audio device (coming later), you'll soon be able to feel and hear what games send, but fully wirelessly! This is a great time to get the virtual DualSense DLC if you haven't yet! Right now the goal for us is to improve DSX as much as possible in terms of performance, and de-cluttering our back-end/front-end.
I expect to release v3.1 to all users within the next couple of weeks if things go as planned.
Happy Gaming,
- Paliverse
