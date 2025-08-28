 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19768185 Edited 28 August 2025 – 10:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

If you encounter any bugs or issues, reporting them to our Discord server will be the best way to get the support you need. Join our Discord server

How to Access the BETA?

v3.1 Beta does NOT require a DLC to use. Please visit the link below to switch to the beta branch.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3330635677

BETA 1.47 Release Notes:

  • Home: fixed “DSX Updated” text overlapping the dismiss button

  • Player LED: fixed individual setting not saving/updating immediately

  • Virtual DualSense: refined feedback data handling

  • Localization: updated translation files

  • Installed Games: faster save/load

  • Installed Games: removed system processes from Active Processes list

  • Installed Games: refreshed game card UI

  • Solo Actions: fixed mapping toggle when output button equals input

  • Low Battery: corrected flash color placement/selection

  • App startup: set process priority to Normal as default

  • L2/R2: turbo now works

  • Stick-to modes: virtual stick now centers

  • USB controllers: fixed disconnect issues with DSX

  • Settings: resolved “file in use” errors when saving device/profile

  • Misc: bug fixes and general improvements

BT Audio/Haptics coming soon to DSX!

If you haven't been made aware yet, BT Audio and Haptics have been achieved and will come at a later update. Right now it's working quite well, but there some issues that need to be resolved before it's made public. This combined with virtual DualSense that has an attached audio device (coming later), you'll soon be able to feel and hear what games send, but fully wirelessly! This is a great time to get the virtual DualSense DLC if you haven't yet! Right now the goal for us is to improve DSX as much as possible in terms of performance, and de-cluttering our back-end/front-end.

I expect to release v3.1 to all users within the next couple of weeks if things go as planned.

Happy Gaming,

- Paliverse

Your thoughts help us make DSX even better—if you’ve got a minute, a quick Steam review would mean a lot.

Changed depots in dsx_v3.1_beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19768185
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1812621
