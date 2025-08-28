If you encounter any bugs or issues, reporting them to our Discord server will be the best way to get the support you need. Join our Discord server



How to Access the BETA?

v3.1 Beta does NOT require a DLC to use. Please visit the link below to switch to the beta branch.

BETA 1.47 Release Notes:

Home: fixed “DSX Updated” text overlapping the dismiss button

Player LED: fixed individual setting not saving/updating immediately

Virtual DualSense: refined feedback data handling

Localization: updated translation files

Installed Games: faster save/load

Installed Games: removed system processes from Active Processes list

Installed Games: refreshed game card UI

Solo Actions: fixed mapping toggle when output button equals input

Low Battery: corrected flash color placement/selection

App startup: set process priority to Normal as default

L2/R2: turbo now works

Stick-to modes: virtual stick now centers

USB controllers: fixed disconnect issues with DSX

Settings: resolved “file in use” errors when saving device/profile

Misc: bug fixes and general improvements

BT Audio/Haptics coming soon to DSX!

If you haven't been made aware yet, BT Audio and Haptics have been achieved and will come at a later update. Right now it's working quite well, but there some issues that need to be resolved before it's made public. This combined with virtual DualSense that has an attached audio device (coming later), you'll soon be able to feel and hear what games send, but fully wirelessly! This is a great time to get the virtual DualSense DLC if you haven't yet! Right now the goal for us is to improve DSX as much as possible in terms of performance, and de-cluttering our back-end/front-end.

I expect to release v3.1 to all users within the next couple of weeks if things go as planned.



Happy Gaming,

- Paliverse

