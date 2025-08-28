Hello, this is Project Moon.



We would like to inform you in this post about the Hotfix Deployment ETA for "Kurokumo Clan Wakashu Ryoshu" issue.



However, as fixing this issue requires an internal fix, and deploying such fixes to mobile platforms(AOS, iOS) requires a submission to each respective market for review, we regret to inform you that this issue will not be addressed on the mobile platforms.



Therefore, we would like to ask our managers to refrain from using the "Kurokumo Clan Wakashu Ryoshu" unit or play on the PC version of the game until this issue is resolved.





[ Hotfix List ]

▶ An issue where Kurokumo Clan Wakashu Ryoshu's Skill 3 "Lenticular Swirl" Skill animation causes an issue where the combat phase no longer progresses



[ Hotfix ETA ]

- Steam : 8.28 (THU) 19:30 (KST)

- AOS, iOS : Next Scheduled Update

- There may be a ten-minute margin of error.



※ The game version will not change from 1.85.0 due to this hotfix. Please restart the STEAM Platform, update the Limbus Company program, and play the game.





[ Notice Regarding Additional Issues ]

We have identified an issue where, on certain AOS devices, progressing through 8.5-4 Cultivation Minigame causes various graphical glitches, such as the screen turning black or artifacts appearing on the screen. This issue is caused by compatibility issues with certain device hardware.



However, as it may take some time to investigate this issue properly and deploy a fix for it, we would like to ask managers affected by this issue to use a different device or play on the PC version of the game.



Once again, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.



Thank you.



[Aug. 28th Scheduled Update Error Compensation]

Content: Lunacy x 300

Recipients : All users who have created their accounts before Sep. 4th, 2025, 10:00

When : After Aug. 28th (THU) 2025, 20:00 (KST)

Can be claimed once per Account



Error compensation can be claimed until Sep. 4th 2025, 10:00 (KST) via the in-game Mailbox. (Mail available for 7 days)