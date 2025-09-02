Additions & Updates
Tracks
2025 Pro Motocross releases continue with Southwick and RedBud, then one week later Loretta Lynn's, then in the following week Spring Creek and Washougal!
Each track releases with new or updated bonus events, including: Southwick Waypoint, RedBud Pit Bike 2, Loretta Lynn's FMX, Spring Creek Invitational, and Washougal Waypoint.
Vehicle Customization
Make your way to the Garage to outfit your 2025 Yamaha MX bikes and ATVs with Fire Series kits by Primal Graphics.
Or change up your look with custom color matte graphic kits for all OEM ATVs and the Rainbow ATV.
When you're done, roll out with new Talon Carbon wheels and Radialite sprocket.
Rider Customization
Head to the Locker to check out six of our favorite sets from the Fox MX26 Racewear Collection!
First up is Flexair Fracture in four stock and custom colors. Complete the look with the V3 RS Fracture helmet and Vue Core goggles.
On second is Flexair Inning with matching V3 RS Inning helmet and Vue Future Inning Vivid goggles.
Stand out from the pack in 180 Image Cosmo! Pair this jersey, pants, and gloves combo with the V1 Image Cosmo helmet and Main Image Cosmo goggles.
Take what's yours in 180 Collect! Pick from four striking color schemes on this full gear set with matching V1 Collect helmet and Main Collect goggles.
180 Kairos is up next! This killer gear set comes in three stock and custom styles and features matching V1 Kairos helmet and Main Kairos goggles.
And finally, the 360 Tine jersey and pants comes in three slick color schemes with paired V3 Tine helmets and Airspace Tine goggles.
Fixes & Improvements
Online
Reduced probability of rain and snow on 2025 Pro Motocross tracks during online play.
\[XB] Accessing the Players list and Squad Management menus should be speedier after removing redundant online permissions checks.
Spectators now receive an accurate remaining time when joining on the last lap of an event.
Gameplay
MX and ATV AI on all tracks now actively attempt to avoid collisions with the player when AI are approaching from behind. Adapted from 2025 AI improvements.
Resolved a long-standing issue which could cause short-distance resets to occur when going out of bounds at the location of the holeshot.
Resolved a related issue which could cause checkpoints to get skipped in the HUD during Trails events, especially at the first checkpoint.
Tracks
Adjusted 2025 Hangtown track bounds to better fit the track markers in a few sections.
2025 Thunder Valley now uses the correct start position and track bounds during Time Trial.
2025 High Point Pit Bike now posts leaderboard times during Time Trial.
Animation
The Rider in the Locker is a little more lively and wants you to check out what they're wearing. When viewing gear in each category, the rider will periodically perform subtle movements to help display that piece of gear. Then when exiting each gear category, the rider will make a show of checking out the new equipment.
Other
AI no longer trigger the cannonball audio when going out of bounds.
Player Names in the Leaderboard menu now support all required characters again.
\[PC] Fixed a crash which occurred for some users when changing application focus or adjusting the game window during a loading screen.
Known Issues
Gameplay
Frame rates exceeding 60 FPS may experience visual errors and inconsistent gameplay behaviors, especially when exceeding 120 FPS.
Shift sounds can still trigger at the incorrect revs. These issues are currently being addressed. More news to come as work progresses.
Rider and Vehicle Customization may still be reset to defaults upon restarting the game under some as yet unknown conditions. If you experience this issue, please immediately Submit a Player Report from the Services menu in Settings, record the Report ID then drop us a line on discord.gg/mxvsatv.
