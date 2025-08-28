Hello everyone~ːluvː

Dawn Dew has been on sale for two weeks now. Thank you for your support~~ Today the discount ends, and Dawn Dew will enter a short period of maintenance.

However, the next discount won't be far away; it is expected to be on sale again in the middle to late September!

Next, let's first present to you a summary of the recent updates:



New archive backup function added:

When the game is saved now, an additional backup archive will be automatically created (e.g., JORArchiveData0Backup.dat). The game will not detect this save file.

If you want to use this save file, delete "Backup" from the name of the backup save file, and the game will be able to read this save file.

Game Optimization:

The operation for the protagonist to change accessories has become more convenient.

The shops in the residence lounge now have a new text prompt "Shop".

The number of wedge steel that can be refreshed at the wedge carver's has changed from 1 to 2, and the refresh time of the store has been shortened.

In the residence's lounge, Blackboard and other stores, refreshable Wedge Steel has been added.

A considerable number of one-way doors have been adjusted or removed.

Adjust a few terrain details to facilitate more comfortable movement and exploration.

Bug fixes:

Fix the issue of the position disorder of the Buff and Debuff Terminology Table button on non-16:9 screens.

Fix the occasional scene switching anomaly issue that occurs when the frame rate is extremely low.

Fix the missing parts of the English translation and correct a few typos. Fix the issue of incorrect trigger timing for some effects;

Fix the issue where collectibles from the neighboring area cannot be picked up.

Fix the issue where the Mǐn Store cannot be interacted with when the controller is in use.

Fixed the issue where the battle would freeze when fighting certain bosses.

Item Enhancement:

Enhancements to the Law - Colorful Dance (Insight), Crimson Slash(Skill), Non-Drowning (Skill)



Subsequent schedule:



Infinite Boss Rush

In the endless battle, push Lulu's abilities to the limit and try to reach as far as possible in the waves.

Infinite Battle Mode is a free update and will be given to all game owners soon!

More small accessories for the main characters:

More main character accessories are on the way!

At the same time, some details of the protagonist will be slightly optimized later.

Steam Trading Cards and Points Store:

Game-related collectible card and point store items are currently under review and will be available soon!

Regarding DLC:

Although there is a willingness to create game expansion content, reality also needs to be taken into account apart from the game; thus, the DLC is not yet confirmed.

Hope to have the opportunity to make it!

Finally, welcome to join the group below ↓↓↓ and have a pleasant chat together!