28 August 2025 Build 19767975 Edited 29 August 2025 – 05:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone~ːluvː

Dawn Dew has been on sale for two weeks now. Thank you for your support~~ Today the discount ends, and Dawn Dew will enter a short period of maintenance.

However, the next discount won't be far away; it is expected to be on sale again in the middle to late September!

Next, let's first present to you a summary of the recent updates:

New archive backup function added:

  • When the game is saved now, an additional backup archive will be automatically created (e.g., JORArchiveData0Backup.dat). The game will not detect this save file.

  • If you want to use this save file, delete "Backup" from the name of the backup save file, and the game will be able to read this save file.

Game Optimization:

  • The operation for the protagonist to change accessories has become more convenient.

  • The shops in the residence lounge now have a new text prompt "Shop".

  • The number of wedge steel that can be refreshed at the wedge carver's has changed from 1 to 2, and the refresh time of the store has been shortened.

  • In the residence's lounge, Blackboard and other stores, refreshable Wedge Steel has been added.

  • A considerable number of one-way doors have been adjusted or removed.

  • Adjust a few terrain details to facilitate more comfortable movement and exploration.

Bug fixes:

  • Fix the issue of the position disorder of the Buff and Debuff Terminology Table button on non-16:9 screens.

  • Fix the occasional scene switching anomaly issue that occurs when the frame rate is extremely low.

  • Fix the missing parts of the English translation and correct a few typos. Fix the issue of incorrect trigger timing for some effects;

  • Fix the issue where collectibles from the neighboring area cannot be picked up.

  • Fix the issue where the Mǐn Store cannot be interacted with when the controller is in use.

  • Fixed the issue where the battle would freeze when fighting certain bosses.

Item Enhancement:

Enhancements to the Law - Colorful Dance (Insight), Crimson Slash(Skill), Non-Drowning (Skill)


Subsequent schedule:

Infinite Boss Rush

  • In the endless battle, push Lulu's abilities to the limit and try to reach as far as possible in the waves.

  • Infinite Battle Mode is a free update and will be given to all game owners soon!

More small accessories for the main characters:

  • More main character accessories are on the way!

  • At the same time, some details of the protagonist will be slightly optimized later.

Steam Trading Cards and Points Store:

  • Game-related collectible card and point store items are currently under review and will be available soon!

Regarding DLC:

Although there is a willingness to create game expansion content, reality also needs to be taken into account apart from the game; thus, the DLC is not yet confirmed.

Hope to have the opportunity to make it!

Finally, welcome to join the group below ↓↓↓ and have a pleasant chat together!

