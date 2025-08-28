Hi everyone! The summer is coming to an end, and we wanted to give you something to make the end of the holidays go down a little smoother. We’re glad to announce that our August update is finally available!



This update includes a new guest: Nanase, sci-fi author and all-around suave tengu! Some of you may have already bumped into her at the Con, but you’ll now be able to invite her as a guest and really get to know her. Nanase comes with a big surprise: a secret ending we're sure a lot of you will enjoy. Let's just say the Spicy levels are through the roof ;)

As part of this August update, we’re also discounting all the Monster Con DLCs for the first time. They’ll enable you to unlock some new Playable Characters, with all the exclusive art that entails!

And in case you don’t want just one DLC, you can complete the entire collection with the All-Access Bundle!





If you’re late to the party, remember you can buy the game here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2869860/Monster_Prom_4_Monster_Con/

As always, we thank you all for your support. We hope this update makes you excited to go back to the con :)