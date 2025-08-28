Stepstones now drop every 2 levels starting at level 2 for Characters (so at level 2, 4, 6 etc). Note that this change is not retroactive for players who have progressed past level 2 already.

Stepstones now drop every level for Vendors (so level 1, 2, 3 etc). Note that this change is not retroactive.

The Warbanner now correctly appears in the Emote wheel instead of showing up as an inventory item.

Fixed an issue where brand new accounts could not progress the campaign activated by default after the first quest