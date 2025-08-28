 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19767939 Edited 28 August 2025 – 21:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Stepstones now drop every 2 levels starting at level 2 for Characters (so at level 2, 4, 6 etc). Note that this change is not retroactive for players who have progressed past level 2 already.

  • Stepstones now drop every level for Vendors (so level 1, 2, 3 etc). Note that this change is not retroactive.

  • The Warbanner now correctly appears in the Emote wheel instead of showing up as an inventory item.

  • Fixed an issue where brand new accounts could not progress the campaign activated by default after the first quest

  • Fixed an issue where Greenwood Night would fail to load

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2344321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link