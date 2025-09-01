Hi Adventurers,

This update fixes a lot of small but important issues. 🛠️ Achievements should now unlock properly, animals behave as they should, and quests are clearer. We also fixed some graphics problems and made co-op unlocks fairer for everyone. Thanks for playing and sharing your feedback!

The Luma Island Team

Fixed achievements in (hopefully) all save games: Collect'em All, That Took a LOT of Time, Don't Be Koi With Me, Urban Revival & Piracy Pork.

Fixed black streaks on more (unsupported) integrated graphics chips.

Fixed the pirate outfit unlock if you find all 8 crew members and repair the pirate ship without speaking to the pirate captain along the way (i.e. ignoring all quest tasks).

Added new dialogue to the profession quest givers in town, so they can tell you to finish pending quest tasks before you try to deliver the item they asked you to craft.

Fixed an edge case where you couldn't talk to Dr. Archie after collecting all 4 ancient keys.

Fixed the origin tags for the special resources that are needed for building the 5 mega structure shops.

Fixed goats standing still when the fox is nearby.

Fixed farm animals being outside their barns at night.

Fixed farm animals not doing their jobs while you're away from the farm if they got scared by the fox.

Fixed not being able to build near a waterfall by the farm.

Attempted to fix the missing torn pages bug where pages would disappear from the inventory.

Changed player house permit unlocks in Silas' shop, not just the player who picked up the blueprints.

Changed farm animal egg unlocks in the farm shop so that all players can see them, not just the player who built the animal houses.

Changed the unlocks for Luma Eggs in the Pet Shop so 15 of them will unlock when you enter the final chamber in the 'Unravel the mystery of Luma Island' quest (The Pirate Luma Eggs still need to be unlocked by finding them).

Fixed boulders blocking the path in the farm cave in some cases.

Fixed localization issue: Ramón now addresses the player in a gender neutral way in Chinese.