Greetings, Rivals!

We're thrilled to announce the upcoming patch drops on August 28th, 2025, at 09: 00: 00 (UTC)! This update will be deployed seamlessly, with no server downtime required! Simply log in after the update and jump right back into the action.

Here's what's coming in this patch:

All-New Event: Chrono-Storm

The timestream is in flux! Complete Weekly, Challenge, and Season Missions during the Chrono-Storm event to rack up double Chrono Token rewards. Harness the power of Chronovium and earn up to 2,000 bonus Chrono Tokens before the storm subsides.

Event Period: August 28th, 2025, 09: 00: 00 to September 12th, 2025, 08: 59 :59 (UTC)

Don't let this storm pass you by!

New In Store

1. Scarlet Witch - Phoenix Chaos Bundle

2. Scarlet Witch - Emoji Bundle

Available from: August 29th, 2025, at 02：00：00 (UTC)

Fixes

All Platforms

1. Fixed an issue where the "Hold to Skip" button wouldn't respond after a battle during a no-downtime update.

2. Fixed a bug preventing costume changes during a Warm-up Doom Match.

3. Resolved an issue where the Presidential Attire Loki costume could not be shared due to blocked words.

4. Fixed an issue where surrendering during the preparation phase could cause the match to not end properly.

Maps and Modes

1. Fixed an issue in the Throne of Knull map, where dynamic Symbiote changes could trap heroes in abnormal terrain.

Heroes

1. Adam Warlock's Cosmic Comeback Correction: Fixed a cosmic conundrum where Adam Warlock's Ultimate Ability Bonus Health on revived teammates would vanish if Adam was KO'd. Adam's golden touch now ensures, even if he bites the cosmic dust!

2. Blade's Daywalker Detox: After activating Bloodline Awakening, instead of reduced healing, Eric could not receive the Healing Over Time effects from Rocket Raccoon's Repair Mode or Luna Snow's Share the Stage. The serum's been tweaked; Blade now benefits from all friendly healing, whether tech or magic!

The Marvel Rivals universe is ever-evolving, and we have plenty more surprises and updates on the horizon. Stay tuned to our official announcements for more!