Today we launched a new CyberTD update for you. The status effects are now split in multiplayer, so it’s harder to stack up the bonus there compared to previous versions. Besides that some small issues got fixed here and there.





Full changelog

Enhancements:

separated status effect boni for multiplayer

Fixes:



fixed small issues

fixed rare case where Spine Dragon could survive while all pieces already are destroyed



If you have any ideas or wishes what you would like to see in CyberTD, join our Discord and chat with us there. 🙂