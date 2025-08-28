・難易度の調整
現在徐々に難易度が下がるようになっていますが、ゲームオーバー数が特定の回数を超えると
大きく難易度が下がるように調整しました。
・かくれんぼ
ヒントである声の範囲を少しだけ広げました。
また、じばらく経過すると見えるようになるヒントのエフェクトのサイズを大きくし
画面にメッセージが出るようになりました。
・鬼ごっこ時、手に持っている物
捕まると驚いて落とします。
・主人公の服
肩を縫いました。
ver1.06
