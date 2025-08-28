 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19767731 Edited 28 August 2025 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added a new map

Fixed the bug where voice audio would play repeatedly

Fixed the issue where voice volume adjustment was ineffective

Changed files in this update

Depot 3444221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link