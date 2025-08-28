 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19767589 Edited 28 August 2025 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey folks,

Patch 6.3 is now available as an opt-in Beta! As detailed yesterday, due to some unforeseen compatibility issues with some AMD hardware that can cause crashes, we've delayed the full release of the Patch until next week to get these resolved.

We wanted to still give you the chance to get your hands on the update today via this Beta, but please be aware that if you have an AMD GPU and choose to opt-in, that you may experience infrequent crashes, but rest assured that our teams are already on the case.

You can find full instructions on how to opt-in to the Beta further down this post.

For the full details on what's included in Patch 6.3, check out our Dev Blog and Release Notes at the links below.

6.3 DEV BLOG

RELEASE NOTES

Apologies for the last minute shift in plans and the confusion around this release - we'll be back next week with further info on the full Patch launch.

Thanks all!

— The Total War Team

How to download the Beta branch

  1. Open your Steam client and go to your Library.

  2. Right-click on Total War: WARHAMMER III and select 'Properties'.

  3. Navigate to the 'Betas' tab.

  4. In the drop-down menu, select 'proving_grounds - Siege Beta'.

  5. Steam will then download the necessary files and begin the patching process to install the Beta.

Steam will need to download around 2.1 GB of game data in order to install. Please be aware that the patching process can take some time depending on your hard drive speeds.

⚠ IMPORTANT

If you experience any issues after downloading the update, please take a moment to Verify the integrity of the game files first to ensure there were no issues when downloading. A step-by-step guide can be found in this article.

If the issues persist, please visit our support site for additional troubleshooting steps and assistance.

🧱 MOD WARNING

Please note that user-generated mods may have compatibility issues with new game updates. If you are encountering performance or stability issues following a release, is recommended that you disable any mods you're running. If you continue to experience issues, please visit our support site for additional troubleshooting steps and assistance.

For the latest news and announcements, drop by our official social channels.

