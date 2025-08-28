- Penalty time for declining battle matchmaking adjusted to 15 minutes.
- Added Mech Lock function in the Hangar.
- Added persistent visual effects for Deathmatch state.
- Added a button in the Settings menu to open the cache folder.
- Optimized in-battle skill info window for adaptive display.
- Sniper skill "Hit-and-Run" tactic adjusted to retreat 1–2 tiles.
- Adjusted the position of Marquee Announcements.
- Fixed a bug where personal permanent ranking on the Battle Leaderboard failed to refresh.
- Fixed a bug where values displayed as negative on the Battle Result screen.
- Fixed incorrect localization text.
- Fixed a bug where reset counts did not synchronize correctly.
Ver 1.0.6.001 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update