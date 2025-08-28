 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19767445 Edited 28 August 2025 – 09:13:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Penalty time for declining battle matchmaking adjusted to 15 minutes.
  • Added Mech Lock function in the Hangar.
  • Added persistent visual effects for Deathmatch state.
  • Added a button in the Settings menu to open the cache folder.
  • Optimized in-battle skill info window for adaptive display.
  • Sniper skill "Hit-and-Run" tactic adjusted to retreat 1–2 tiles.
  • Adjusted the position of Marquee Announcements.
  • Fixed a bug where personal permanent ranking on the Battle Leaderboard failed to refresh.
  • Fixed a bug where values displayed as negative on the Battle Result screen.
  • Fixed incorrect localization text.
  • Fixed a bug where reset counts did not synchronize correctly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2373911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link