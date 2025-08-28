- Fix amethyst/jade having wrong resistance stat.
- Fix crash when hell6 level rolls multiple bosses.
- Fix True Taming Sari not benefiting from minion defense stats.
- Fix Vessel of Brahmari status effect missing infliction tag.
- Fix tooltip for counter passive.
- Fix for crash when assigning skill to hotbar.
- Tried to prevent status effects from recursively triggering "on damage done" effects.
- Fix "last mob stat" for avoidance showing enemy avoidance instead of accuracy.
- Fix controller bypassing check for two handed weapons.
- Tweaks to reduce GPU usage.
Bug Fixes 1.112
Update notes via Steam Community
