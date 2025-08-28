 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19767360 Edited 28 August 2025 – 09:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fix amethyst/jade having wrong resistance stat.
  • Fix crash when hell6 level rolls multiple bosses.
  • Fix True Taming Sari not benefiting from minion defense stats.
  • Fix Vessel of Brahmari status effect missing infliction tag.
  • Fix tooltip for counter passive.
  • Fix for crash when assigning skill to hotbar.
  • Tried to prevent status effects from recursively triggering "on damage done" effects.
  • Fix "last mob stat" for avoidance showing enemy avoidance instead of accuracy.
  • Fix controller bypassing check for two handed weapons.
  • Tweaks to reduce GPU usage.

