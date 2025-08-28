 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19767283 Edited 28 August 2025 – 08:19:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Lords and Ladies.
This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.

As we mark 100 days since the gates of Westeros first opened, we’ve prepared a series of special events to thank you for embarking on this journey with us.

From commemorative missions and exchange rewards to exclusive check-in bonuses, these events are designed to support your battles and celebrate this milestone together.


Read on for full event details.

1️⃣ Special Training Missions Part 2

 

📆 Event Period

🔹 August 28, 11:00 PM - August 31, 10:59 PM (PT)

📝 Event Details

🔹 Complete missions during the event period to claim rewards listed below.

Missions

Rewards

Clear 1 Altar of Memories

Ruin Runner x2

Defeat World Boss Drogon 1 time

Jewelry Polish x8

Spend 100 RP

Basic Artifact Wax Box x6

Complete Artifact Expedition 1 time

Copper Pouch x3

Spend 20,000 Copper

Mineral Box x80

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.

2️⃣ 100 Days Special Exchange Event

📆 Event Period

🔹 After the 8/28 Update - September 10, 10:59 PM (PT)

📝 Event Details

🔹 A special Exchange Shop has opened to celebrate 100 days since release! Complete missions during the event period to collect 100 Day Commemorative Coins and exchange them for various rewards.

☑️ Available Missions

Missions

Acquired Coins

Limit (Account)

Spend 100 RP

100

7 times per week 

Craft 10 Jewelry

100

10 times per week

Complete Artifact Expedition 5 times

100

10 times per week

Spend 10,000 Copper

100

Once per day

Defeat 10 normal enemies

100

Once per day

☑️ Available Items for Exchange

🔹 Exchange Shop: Menu > Event > 100 Days Special Exchange Event

Rewards

Required Coins

Exchange Limit (Account)

Legendary Jewelry Box x1

Upon exchanging all available items

Once

100 RP Recharge Ticket x1

400

2 times

100 Days Celebration Cake x1

25

10 times

Quality Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1

600

Once

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x1

60

10 times 

Activity Support Box x10

150

3 times

Ruin Runner x1

150

10 times

Random Draught Bundle x5

30

3 times

Rare - Epic Tentacle Box x1

40

8 times

Copper Pouch x1

20

25 times

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.

3️⃣ 100 Days Special Check-In 

📆 Event Period

🔹 After the 8/28 Update - September 17, 10:59 PM (PT)

📝 Event Details

🔹 Log in for 14 days during the event period to claim your check-in rewards.

Day

Rewards

1

100 Days Celebration Cake x10

2

Excellent Artifact Wax Box x1

3

Gemstone x100

4

Golden Dragon x100

5

Copper x100,000

6

Quality Artifact Wax Box x10

7

Relic Finder x1

8

Artifact Expedition Requisition x10

9

Outfit Dye x10

10

100 RP Recharge Ticket x1

11

100 Days Celebration Cake x10

12

Golden Dragon x100

13

Epic Sigil Box x1

14

Nameplate Background: 100 Days Congratulatory Cake

🍰 100 Days Celebration Cake

Applies the following effects for 30 minutes upon use. 

🔹 Attack Power +10%

🔹 Critical Strike Damage +10%

🔹 Rage Consumption -15%

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.

Make the most of these special events and keep forging your legacy across Westeros.

