Greetings, Lords and Ladies.

This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.



As we mark 100 days since the gates of Westeros first opened, we’ve prepared a series of special events to thank you for embarking on this journey with us.



From commemorative missions and exchange rewards to exclusive check-in bonuses, these events are designed to support your battles and celebrate this milestone together.



Read on for full event details.



1️⃣ Special Training Missions Part 2

📆 Event Period

🔹 August 28, 11:00 PM - August 31, 10:59 PM (PT)



📝 Event Details

🔹 Complete missions during the event period to claim rewards listed below.



Missions Rewards Clear 1 Altar of Memories Ruin Runner x2 Defeat World Boss Drogon 1 time Jewelry Polish x8 Spend 100 RP Basic Artifact Wax Box x6 Complete Artifact Expedition 1 time Copper Pouch x3 Spend 20,000 Copper Mineral Box x80

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.

2️⃣ 100 Days Special Exchange Event

📆 Event Period

🔹 After the 8/28 Update - September 10, 10:59 PM (PT)

📝 Event Details

🔹 A special Exchange Shop has opened to celebrate 100 days since release! Complete missions during the event period to collect 100 Day Commemorative Coins and exchange them for various rewards.

☑️ Available Missions

Missions Acquired Coins Limit (Account) Spend 100 RP 100 7 times per week Craft 10 Jewelry 100 10 times per week Complete Artifact Expedition 5 times 100 10 times per week Spend 10,000 Copper 100 Once per day Defeat 10 normal enemies 100 Once per day

☑️ Available Items for Exchange

🔹 Exchange Shop: Menu > Event > 100 Days Special Exchange Event

Rewards Required Coins Exchange Limit (Account) Legendary Jewelry Box x1 Upon exchanging all available items Once 100 RP Recharge Ticket x1 400 2 times 100 Days Celebration Cake x1 25 10 times Quality Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1 600 Once Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x1 60 10 times Activity Support Box x10 150 3 times Ruin Runner x1 150 10 times Random Draught Bundle x5 30 3 times Rare - Epic Tentacle Box x1 40 8 times Copper Pouch x1 20 25 times

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.

3️⃣ 100 Days Special Check-In

📆 Event Period

🔹 After the 8/28 Update - September 17, 10:59 PM (PT)

📝 Event Details

🔹 Log in for 14 days during the event period to claim your check-in rewards.

Day Rewards 1 100 Days Celebration Cake x10 2 Excellent Artifact Wax Box x1 3 Gemstone x100 4 Golden Dragon x100 5 Copper x100,000 6 Quality Artifact Wax Box x10 7 Relic Finder x1 8 Artifact Expedition Requisition x10 9 Outfit Dye x10 10 100 RP Recharge Ticket x1 11 100 Days Celebration Cake x10 12 Golden Dragon x100 13 Epic Sigil Box x1 14 Nameplate Background: 100 Days Congratulatory Cake

🍰 100 Days Celebration Cake

Applies the following effects for 30 minutes upon use.

🔹 Attack Power +10%

🔹 Critical Strike Damage +10%

🔹 Rage Consumption -15%

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.

Make the most of these special events and keep forging your legacy across Westeros.