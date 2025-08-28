Greetings, Lords and Ladies.
This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.
As we mark 100 days since the gates of Westeros first opened, we’ve prepared a series of special events to thank you for embarking on this journey with us.
From commemorative missions and exchange rewards to exclusive check-in bonuses, these events are designed to support your battles and celebrate this milestone together.
Read on for full event details.
1️⃣ Special Training Missions Part 2
📆 Event Period
🔹 August 28, 11:00 PM - August 31, 10:59 PM (PT)
📝 Event Details
🔹 Complete missions during the event period to claim rewards listed below.
Missions
Rewards
Clear 1 Altar of Memories
Ruin Runner x2
Defeat World Boss Drogon 1 time
Jewelry Polish x8
Spend 100 RP
Basic Artifact Wax Box x6
Complete Artifact Expedition 1 time
Copper Pouch x3
Spend 20,000 Copper
Mineral Box x80
📜 Additional Notes
🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.
🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.
2️⃣ 100 Days Special Exchange Event
📆 Event Period
🔹 After the 8/28 Update - September 10, 10:59 PM (PT)
📝 Event Details
🔹 A special Exchange Shop has opened to celebrate 100 days since release! Complete missions during the event period to collect 100 Day Commemorative Coins and exchange them for various rewards.
☑️ Available Missions
Missions
Acquired Coins
Limit (Account)
Spend 100 RP
100
7 times per week
Craft 10 Jewelry
100
10 times per week
Complete Artifact Expedition 5 times
100
10 times per week
Spend 10,000 Copper
100
Once per day
Defeat 10 normal enemies
100
Once per day
☑️ Available Items for Exchange
🔹 Exchange Shop: Menu > Event > 100 Days Special Exchange Event
Rewards
Required Coins
Exchange Limit (Account)
Legendary Jewelry Box x1
Upon exchanging all available items
Once
100 RP Recharge Ticket x1
400
2 times
100 Days Celebration Cake x1
25
10 times
Quality Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1
600
Once
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x1
60
10 times
Activity Support Box x10
150
3 times
Ruin Runner x1
150
10 times
Random Draught Bundle x5
30
3 times
Rare - Epic Tentacle Box x1
40
8 times
Copper Pouch x1
20
25 times
📜 Additional Notes
🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.
🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.
3️⃣ 100 Days Special Check-In
📆 Event Period
🔹 After the 8/28 Update - September 17, 10:59 PM (PT)
📝 Event Details
🔹 Log in for 14 days during the event period to claim your check-in rewards.
Day
Rewards
1
100 Days Celebration Cake x10
2
Excellent Artifact Wax Box x1
3
Gemstone x100
4
Golden Dragon x100
5
Copper x100,000
6
Quality Artifact Wax Box x10
7
Relic Finder x1
8
Artifact Expedition Requisition x10
9
Outfit Dye x10
10
100 RP Recharge Ticket x1
11
100 Days Celebration Cake x10
12
Golden Dragon x100
13
Epic Sigil Box x1
14
Nameplate Background: 100 Days Congratulatory Cake
🍰 100 Days Celebration Cake
Applies the following effects for 30 minutes upon use.
🔹 Attack Power +10%
🔹 Critical Strike Damage +10%
🔹 Rage Consumption -15%
📜 Additional Notes
🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.
🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.
Make the most of these special events and keep forging your legacy across Westeros.
