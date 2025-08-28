Greetings, Lords and Ladies.

This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.



Our latest update introduces the World Level System along with a new equipment tier, dungeon challenges, and a range of improvements designed to enhance your journey through Westeros.



Adjust the difficulty of the world, tackle the formidable Giant Ice Spider in the Altar of Memories, and craft powerful Tier 6 gear to strengthen your forces. Alongside these additions, we’ve made various gameplay improvements and fixes to enhance your overall experience.



Dive into the full details below.

1️⃣ \[New Content]

2️⃣ \[Improvements & Changes]

3️⃣\[New Events]

4️⃣\[Shop]

5️⃣\[Bug Fixes]



🌎 NEW CONTENT



🗺️ World Level System

🔹 The new World Level System has been added to allow players to adjust the difficulty of the game to better match their power and progression.

🔹 You can access the World Level system via the button at the top of the ☰ Menu. Field content difficulty will automatically scale based on your selected level.

▸ World Level 1 & 2 have been added in this update.

⚠️ Please note: A cooldown applies after changing the World Level.



🔹 How To Unlock:

✔️ World Level 1: Complete the main quest “Snow and Storm” from Episode XIV - The Crow’s Bastard.

✔️ World Level 2: Reach 150,000 Momentum



🔹 Repeatable content rewards now scale with the selected World Level. (One-time and first-time completion rewards remain unchanged.)

🔹 At World Level 1, Tier 6 Epic-grade materials and equipment become obtainable, while at World Level 2 and higher, Tier 6 Legendary-grade materials and equipment can be acquired.

🔹 New achievements related to World Levels have been added.

🔹 Setting World Level 1 or higher allows all Ferocious Beast Maesters to exchange Beast Pelt Scraps.



⚔️ New Equipment Tier

🔹 Tier 6 equipment has been added.

🔹 Tier 6 gear can be crafted once you reach Forge Level 8 and Character Level 37 (Estate Level 25 required).

🔹 The following tabs have been updated to include Tier 6: Set Research, Set Collection, Craft Equipment, and Reforge Equipment.

🕸 Altar of Memories: Giant Ice Spider Hard Mode

🔹 Get ready to face a new challenge! A new Hard difficulty has been added to the Altar of Memories: face off against the Frostbite Giant Ice Spider.

🛠️ IMPROVEMENTS & CHANGES

⚜️ GENERAL



🔸 Artifact Expeditions: Rewards have been streamlined. Junk loot has been removed, and completing an expedition now grants Copper directly, without the need to sell items separately.

🔸 Altar of Memories Rankings Rewards: With the introduction of the new Hard difficulty in the Altar of Memories, ranking rewards have been adjusted:

✔️ The rewards previously tied to the former top difficulty, Stormshower Plains – Stormhorn Unicorn, have been shifted to the new top-tier challenge, Frostbite - Giant Ice Spider.

✔️ This adjustment applies to all non-equipment rewards. Tiered equipment rewards remain specific to each dungeon.

✔️ Lower-difficulty dungeons have also been adjusted, with their rewards moved up one tier to match the next-highest difficulty.

Altar of Memories Ranking Rewards Shores of Dorne - Blue Cockatrice Removed Frozen Cave - Giant Ice Spider Removed Valley of Gold - Ironbeak Griffin Changed Shores of Dorne - Cockatrices Changed Stormshower Plains - Stormhorn Unicorn Changed Frostbite - Giant Ice Spider New

🍰 A new time-limited buff item 100 Days Celebration Cake has been added, which applies the following effects for 30 minutes upon use:

🔹 Attack Power +10%

🔹 Critical Strike Damage +10%

🔹 Rage Consumption -15%

▸ This item can be obtained through events held in celebration of the 100-day milestone.

🔸 The difficulty of certain Guidebook missions, including Side Quests, the Altar of Memories, and selected Field Content, has been reduced to ensure a smoother progression experience.

🎊 NEW EVENTS

👉 100 Days of Kingsroad: Special Events

🛒 SHOP

🔸New items have been added to the shop. Please check the in-game shop for more details.

🛠️BUG FIXES

⚜️ GENERAL

🔸 Backend server optimizations have been implemented to improve overall stability.



⚜️ COMBAT & GAMEPLAY

🔸 Fixed an issue where characters could occasionally fall off cliffs in certain Beyond the Wall Expedition stages.

🔸 Fixed an issue in Altar of Lost Memories - Kraken where ink projectiles disappeared before hitting the ground.

🔸 Fixed an issue where World Boss Black Shadow Drogon could sometimes freeze during combat.

🔸 Fixed an issue where World Boss Black Shadow Drogon could become immune to damage for a period of time under certain conditions.

🔸 Fixed an issue where some effects of the Assassin’s Strike Combo IV Mastery: Elimination did not trigger correctly.

🔸 Fixed an issue where the damage of the Assassin’s Dagger Throw skill did not increase properly when leveled up.

🔸 Fixed an issue where the defeating the Elite Solder in the Enemy Hideout “Woods Fortress” did not count towards the mission under certain conditions.

🔸 Fixed an issue that prevented the completion of the Enemy Hideout “Raven’s Rock Fortress” under certain conditions.



⚜️ QUESTS & NPCS

🔸 Added additional unskippable dialogue lines in cutscenes for the seasonal side quests “The Crown of Love and Death” and “Prisoner of the Iron Islands.”

🔸 Fixed unnatural NPC movements during the tournament sequence in the seasonal side quest “The Crown of Love and Death.”

🔸 Fixed collision issues when using the Follow Path feature.

🔸 Fixed an issue where certain enemies in the North’s Enemy Hideout “Coastal Fortress” could move outside the intended area.

⚜️ CONTROL & INPUT

🔸 Added fences and adjusted terrain on select bridges in Brightwater Keep to prevent frequent falls.

⚜️ UI/UX & VISUAL

🔸 Implemented various UI/UX improvements.

🔸 Updated certain quest dialogue for clarity.

🔸 Fixed an issue where wild animals could occasionally spawn beneath the terrain.

We appreciate your continued support and feedback as we work to improve your experience in the game. As always, we remain committed to providing you with the best possible gameplay experience. Stay tuned for more updates, and thank you for being part of our community!



