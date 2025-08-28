Hello Rattys!

An update is now available for Rat Climber, if you do not see it, please restart your steam client.

New world: Dream World

There is a new world for you to explore, containing four new zones. You can find the portal to Dream World in the barn behind the spot where you start the game.

Dream world has its own level timers, and also its own rules. Superjump will be disabled in this world, so be careful with each step! You will be able to unlock restarting at specific levels just like in the base game, but you need to reach the end of the final zone to unlock this feature.

Reaching the end of Dream World will give you a new achievement. Be on the lookout for additional achievements soon.

In the future, there will be more levels added to Dream World, so look forward to more!

Squeak mode enabled

Ratty can now squeak on demand with Left Mouse Button or Right Trigger. Has science gone too far??

Other Fixes

The secret cheeses UI text is now hidden by default, and you can click expand to show which levels you have found cheese in.

Audio and sensitivity sliders will now display correct positions when re-opening the menu.

---

This is the biggest patch yet, size-wise, so please report any bugs or glitches you come across in the bug topic here on steam. Thank you!