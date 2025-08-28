“Cavalry Girls” Second Character Expansion DLC “Red Lotus” is Now Live!

Step into the story of the brave girl San!

🌟 Launch Discounts

DLC: 10% off during the first week → only $5.39

Base Game: Limited-time 30% off → only $8.39 when purchased together!

DLC Content Includes:

New melee combat mechanism

A brand new dungeon exploration battle mode

9 new melee weapons (also available in Story mode)

Dozens of new melee enemies (including 5 bosses)

The personal plot of San, consisting of 18 acts in total

After clearing the dungeon mode, a challenge mode with pure combat content can be activated

About the Game

Cavalry Girls is a top-down action shooter themed around girls and mechs.

The “Red Lotus” DLC brings you into San’s past—experience her story, complete missions within limited days, and face the ultimate challenge.

This mode emphasizes melee combat: venture into randomly generated dungeons, build your weapons and gear, and confront unpredictable enemies!