We have a bigger "Post Launch" news post coming tomorrow that covers a bunch of things from Gamescom to future plans. Today we have a small patch that resolves a couple of recurring problems we saw at the showcase.
Patch Notes
- Removed a rogue enemy spawn point in Tutorial - Wave 3
- Updated Fuel placement in the Tutorial
- Added a particle effect to the Tower Switch in Tutorial - Wave 1 to better guide players
- Spike Trap description no longer says "Jump to activate" (this was an English only issue)
- Dynamo Switch no longer says "Gust to activate" in all languages except English
- Increased Peeper collection radius when herding Peepers back to the Tower
Gamepad Control Updates
- A can now be used to select in the build menu
- Right Trigger can be used to pick up and drop items
- Left Trigger can be used to open the build menu in build mode
Changed files in this update