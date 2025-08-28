Patch Notes

Removed a rogue enemy spawn point in Tutorial - Wave 3



Updated Fuel placement in the Tutorial



Added a particle effect to the Tower Switch in Tutorial - Wave 1 to better guide players



Spike Trap description no longer says "Jump to activate" (this was an English only issue)



Dynamo Switch no longer says "Gust to activate" in all languages except English



Increased Peeper collection radius when herding Peepers back to the Tower



Gamepad Control Updates

A can now be used to select in the build menu



can now be used to select in the build menu Right Trigger can be used to pick up and drop items



can be used to pick up and drop items Left Trigger can be used to open the build menu in build mode



Hello Trip Tenders,We have a bigger "Post Launch" news post coming tomorrow that covers a bunch of things from Gamescom to future plans. Today we have a small patch that resolves a couple of recurring problems we saw at the showcase.These are all additional controls to improve playability on the gamepad, the general control scheme remains unchanged. Tutorial prompts still direct players to the same controls.