28 August 2025 Build 19766964 Edited 28 August 2025 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear commanders, the new server S117 will be launched on Aug 29, 2025.

New Server Opening Time

Aug 29, 2025(Friday) at 18:00 PM(UTC/GMT+8)

New Server Event
Blessing of Valkyrie
Commanders can use Star Dollar to purchase the God of War serial package, which contains S Equipment-Master Sets, special fashion Dragonborn and White Secretary, rare S angel related to the unique scythe (AOE) - Valkyrie Gene*200.
TIPS: When purchase the God of War serial package, you need to purchase the previous level to unlock the next level.

New Server S Hero Recruit Rate UP
Rate Up Hero: Valkyrie
Valkyrie, one of the Three Goddesses of War, is known as the most powerful Angel Hunter of the Star Alliance. Attack all enemies with a chance to carry out an additional round. When she appears on the battlefield, it often means that this battle is going to be a massacre. So it’s best not to provoke her! Commanders, if there is a Goddess of War to fight for us, our adventure will be easy and fun!

New Server Time-limited Recruit Mission
Commanders in new server come and get massive rewards by completing specified number of Adv. Recruit!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Idle Angel Legion Content Depot 1333351
macOS 64-bit Depot 1333352
