📋 Feature Adjustment：

Removed storage chest models from the town.

Equipment tips no longer display the drop level of items.

Charged Attack now also reduces a certain percentage of enemy lightning resistance.

Thunder Strike buff now adds a certain percentage of lightning damage.

Feature menu now expands by default.

Added red dot indicators for new feature guidance.

📚 Game Balance：

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where auto-dismantle settings would not save.

Fixed an issue where certain Rune Revelations in the Compendium could not be unlocked.

Fixed an issue with flickering backgrounds in some stages.

Fixed incorrect monster levels in stages 8 and 9.

Fixed an issue where the probability of obtaining sets and legendary equipment was abnormal during gambling.