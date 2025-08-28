📋 Feature Adjustment：
Added red dot indicators for new feature guidance.
Feature menu now expands by default.
Increased exit speed after successful battles.
Ctrl + Left Click now supports directly equipping items.
Thunder Strike buff now adds a certain percentage of lightning damage.
Charged Attack now also reduces a certain percentage of enemy lightning resistance.
Equipment tips no longer display the drop level of items.
Removed storage chest models from the town.
📚 Game Balance：
Reduced recruitment cost for D-rank mercenaries.
Slightly increased elite monster drops in gem stages.
🛠️ Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where auto-dismantle settings would not save.
Fixed an issue where certain Rune Revelations in the Compendium could not be unlocked.
Fixed an issue with flickering backgrounds in some stages.
Fixed incorrect monster levels in stages 8 and 9.
Fixed an issue where the probability of obtaining sets and legendary equipment was abnormal during gambling.
Fixed an issue where resizing the window could cause UI misplacement in certain cases.
Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community
Changed files in this update