 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19766841 Edited 28 August 2025 – 07:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📋 Feature Adjustment：

  • Added red dot indicators for new feature guidance.

  • Feature menu now expands by default.

  • Increased exit speed after successful battles.

  • Ctrl + Left Click now supports directly equipping items.

  • Thunder Strike buff now adds a certain percentage of lightning damage.

  • Charged Attack now also reduces a certain percentage of enemy lightning resistance.

  • Equipment tips no longer display the drop level of items.

  • Removed storage chest models from the town.

📚 Game Balance：

  • Reduced recruitment cost for D-rank mercenaries.

  • Slightly increased elite monster drops in gem stages.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where auto-dismantle settings would not save.

  • Fixed an issue where certain Rune Revelations in the Compendium could not be unlocked.

  • Fixed an issue with flickering backgrounds in some stages.

  • Fixed incorrect monster levels in stages 8 and 9.

  • Fixed an issue where the probability of obtaining sets and legendary equipment was abnormal during gambling.

  • Fixed an issue where resizing the window could cause UI misplacement in certain cases.

Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community

Changed files in this update

Depot 3358251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link