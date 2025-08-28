 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19766825
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Save Slots Added – Players can now create and manage multiple save files.
  • Pause Menu Save/Load – Save and load your progress directly from the pause menu.

Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed eating animations for sprats and sardines.
  • Adjusted terrain for smoother navigation and improved visuals.
  • Addressed saving issues and improved reliability.
  • Fixed visibility of player character during cutscenes.
  • Addressed several crashes and softlocks.

Upcoming Changes

The hovering drone enemy is being replaced by a new bipedal robot – more grounded, tactical, and visually striking.

Read more about it in our Dev Log

