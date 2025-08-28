New Features:
- Save Slots Added – Players can now create and manage multiple save files.
- Pause Menu Save/Load – Save and load your progress directly from the pause menu.
Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed eating animations for sprats and sardines.
- Adjusted terrain for smoother navigation and improved visuals.
- Addressed saving issues and improved reliability.
- Fixed visibility of player character during cutscenes.
- Addressed several crashes and softlocks.
Upcoming ChangesThe hovering drone enemy is being replaced by a new bipedal robot – more grounded, tactical, and visually striking.
Read more about it in our Dev Log
Changed files in this update