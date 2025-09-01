From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4



Greetings, This is MIR4.

Here's what's coming with the update maintenance on Tuesday, September 2nd.

<Update Summary>

1. New Events

2. New System: <Force Map>

3. New Rules Added to the Valley of Life and Death

<September 2nd - Patch Note Details>

■ New Events

1. Starlight Memories 14-Day Check-in event

2. Black Dragon's Gift Box

3. Osher's Miraculous Fortune

4. Legendary Magic Stone Challenge Event

※ Please refer to for further details.

■ Update Details

1. New System: <Force Map>

- The Force Map is a system that allows you to view the ruling power structure across the entire Mir continent at a glance.

- Through the Force Map, you can check the occupation status of Sabuk Castle and Bicheon Castle for all regions and servers, as well as the bidding information for Bicheon Castle Siege.

※ For more details, please refer to \[Game Encyclopedia – Force Map].

2. New Rules Added to the Valley of Life and Death.

- Improvements have been made so that character information is not revealed inside Valley of Life and Death.

Category Rule Character Name Character names will be displayed as random names inside Valley of Life and Death. Appearance Equipped outfits will not be displayed, and characters will appear in their basic class appearance. Spirit Equipped Leader Spirits will not be displayed. Chat Only Party Chat will be available in Valley of Life and Death, and profile images in the chat window will be displayed as default images.

3. Legendary Spirit Special Summon

- The Special Summon for the Legendary Party Leader Spirit ‘Fairy Dragon Goldflower’ will be available.

- Event Period: After the update on September 2nd,2025 ~ Before the update on September 30th, 2025

■ Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements

1. Fixed an issue where characters were abnormally displayed in certain cutscenes of the main quests.

2. Fixed an issue where Mana consumption increased when using the skill “Tiger Fist” of the Warrior class during Story Mode progression.

3. \[Appearance] Fixed an issue where certain textures were displayed abnormally during character customization.

4. \[Appearance] Fixed an issue where hair color changed when equipping the Fourth Anniversary Celebration Headpiece.

5. Updated acquisition routes for Mythic grade equipment.

6. \[Ranking] Improved so that when checking rankings of other classes, your own information will not be displayed.

- When checking other classes’ rankings, the message \[This is the ranking list of another class.] will be displayed.

7. Corrected certain typos in the game.