- Spirit Foresight now shows the Setup symbols in lands when you inspect them.
- While playing with Diversity of Spirits, Powers that repeat themselves no longer cause the game to stop progressing.
- When Resourceful Populace is in effect, Foundations Sink Into Mud no longer gets out of sync in multiplayer when used in a land with Finder of Paths Unseen's Presence.
- Pour Down Power Across the Land will now work properly for Powers used during an Event.
- Aid From the Spirit Speakers and Paths Tied by Nature can no longer be used to push Presence to an illegal land.
- Responsibilities to the Dead will now only trigger once from Melt Earth Into Quicksand.
- Spreading Timidity II/III no longer allows you to choose the same land more than once.
- While using Pour Down Power Across the Island, you can no longer use both abilities at once if you select the Gain 1 Energy ability while resolving a repeated power.
- Open the Ways is now usable between self-repeating powers like Lay Paths They Cannot Help But Walk.
- Fixed an issue in Second Wave where Open the Ways could incorrectly apply to all triggered Actions if Finder of Paths Unseen was present in the previous game.
- When the first and second thresholds of Lay Paths They Cannot Help But Walk are available, omitting the first threshold and not the second no longer causes the power to target no lands.
- Finder of Paths Unseen pushing pieces with Paths Tied by Nature is now able to push into oceans when Ocean’s Hungry Grasp has a presence on that board.
- Gift of Furious Might now increases the damage of Foundations Sink Into Mud.
- Uncanny Melting now interacts correctly with Scotland 5+ and ocean Blight.
- Fixed an issue in which Eager Explorers would not always recognize adjacent lands that are isolated, especially with Open the Ways.
- When Sprawl Contained by the Wilds is in effect, Dahan no longer ignore the effects of Rain and Mud Suppress Conflict.
- The Kingdom of Scotland's Runoff and Bilgewater effect no longer triggers on more than one Ocean when cascading between Coastal Lands on different boards.
- The event Rising Interest in the Island no longer removes the specially placed Coastal Lands card from The Kingdom of Scotland 2+.
- Fixed a problem where Foreign Dignitaries Visit could incorrectly boost damage in more than 1 land per board.
- If a land under the effect of Weave Together the Fabric of Place is Ravaged and flips the Blight Card, using undo no longer causes it to Ravage again.
- Habsburg Level 4 Towns no longer retain their Durability in lands with Blight when Sweden's Heavy Mining takes effect.
- Fixed an issue where undoing with Heart of the Wildfire could cause continuous Blight and Minor Power prompts.
- Repeating Drawing Towards a Consuming Void no longer ignores To Dream a Thousand Deaths.
- Fixed an issue where ravages with Habsburg 6 would not work properly with Isolate in some situations.
- To Dream a Thousand Deaths no longer ignores adjacency when resolving Forest of Living Obsidian.
- Fixed an issue in Second Wave where Slow and Silent Death could incorrectly apply in all lands if Shroud of Silent Mist was present in the previous game.
- If Heart of the Wildfire moves Presence to 2 different lands in The Struggles of Growth event, it will only trigger Blazing Presence in one of the lands.
- In Elemental Invocation, the corner element between G3 and G4 is now shown in the correct location.
- Fixed a problem where Let's See What Happens activating Swarming Wasps would ignore Isolation.
- Spirit Foresight now shows the correct Ravage damage amount for a Strifed City when Curse the Tongues of the Foreigners is in effect.
- Fixed an issue when Stone's Unyielding Defiance uncovers a "+1 Card Play" Presence space, the Minor Power would not draw correctly, and the placement could incorrectly be undone.
What's New in Version 2.9.3
Update notes via Steam Community
This update has a number of improvements and bug fixes, including:
