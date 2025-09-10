Patch Schedule

PT: 3:00 PM, September 10

ET: 6:00 PM, September 10

CEST: 12:00 AM, September 11

ICT: 5:00 AM, September 11

KST: 7:00 AM, September 11

Agents,

Today, we bring Ver. 1.1.0 to you, containing local co-op! With some extra controllers, you can now venture into Section 13 together, with everyone on the same couch.

For the list of changes in this patch, please see below:

New Content/Features

Added local co-op (max party size: 3)

Local co-op requires up to 2 extra controllers (host can play with a controller or with keyboard & mouse) Access local co-op within the Esc menu Agents joining a local co-op session can either load or copy from an existing save to carry over persistent progression





Changes/Improvements

Made improvements to the BlastWing Prototype drone Drones will now attack Lady Okuni’s illusions Drones will no longer attack inactive Mannequin enemies

Limited the number of additional enemies that spawn in the final boss battle

Removed the red barrier that appears upon entering the small room on the Office level

Adjusted the save timing after watching a character recruit dialogue

Adjusted the dialogue event after recruiting all characters

Bug Fixes

Fixed bugs in various locations that could cause characters to get stuck

Fixed an issue where the Portable Ripper turret would sometimes attack Agent characters

Please note that if you are playing at this time, your game will not be interrupted. You will be prompted to download the patch the next time you open Section 13. For the best gameplay experience, we recommend installing the update as soon as possible.

- ODS Team

