Today, we bring Ver. 1.1.0 to you, containing local co-op! With some extra controllers, you can now venture into Section 13 together, with everyone on the same couch.
For the list of changes in this patch, please see below:
New Content/Features
Added local co-op (max party size: 3)
Local co-op requires up to 2 extra controllers (host can play with a controller or with keyboard & mouse)
Access local co-op within the Esc menu
Agents joining a local co-op session can either load or copy from an existing save to carry over persistent progression
Changes/Improvements
Made improvements to the BlastWing Prototype drone
Drones will now attack Lady Okuni’s illusions
Drones will no longer attack inactive Mannequin enemies
Limited the number of additional enemies that spawn in the final boss battle
Removed the red barrier that appears upon entering the small room on the Office level
Adjusted the save timing after watching a character recruit dialogue
Adjusted the dialogue event after recruiting all characters
Bug Fixes
Fixed bugs in various locations that could cause characters to get stuck
Fixed an issue where the Portable Ripper turret would sometimes attack Agent characters
Please note that if you are playing at this time, your game will not be interrupted. You will be prompted to download the patch the next time you open Section 13. For the best gameplay experience, we recommend installing the update as soon as possible.
- ODS Team
