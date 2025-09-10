 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Destiny 2 Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 10 September 2025 Build 19766501 Edited 10 September 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Schedule

  • PT: 3:00 PM, September 10

  • ET: 6:00 PM, September 10

  • CEST: 12:00 AM, September 11

  • ICT: 5:00 AM, September 11

  • KST: 7:00 AM, September 11

Agents,

Today, we bring Ver. 1.1.0 to you, containing local co-op! With some extra controllers, you can now venture into Section 13 together, with everyone on the same couch.

For the list of changes in this patch, please see below:

New Content/Features

  • Added local co-op (max party size: 3)

    • Local co-op requires up to 2 extra controllers (host can play with a controller or with keyboard & mouse)

    • Access local co-op within the Esc menu

    • Agents joining a local co-op session can either load or copy from an existing save to carry over persistent progression

Changes/Improvements

  • Made improvements to the BlastWing Prototype drone

    • Drones will now attack Lady Okuni’s illusions

    • Drones will no longer attack inactive Mannequin enemies

  • Limited the number of additional enemies that spawn in the final boss battle

  • Removed the red barrier that appears upon entering the small room on the Office level

  • Adjusted the save timing after watching a character recruit dialogue

  • Adjusted the dialogue event after recruiting all characters

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bugs in various locations that could cause characters to get stuck

  • Fixed an issue where the Portable Ripper turret would sometimes attack Agent characters

Please note that if you are playing at this time, your game will not be interrupted. You will be prompted to download the patch the next time you open Section 13. For the best gameplay experience, we recommend installing the update as soon as possible.

- ODS Team

DISCORD | X/TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE | TWITCH

Changed files in this update

Depot 2111871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link