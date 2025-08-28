Hey everyone,

I'm excited to announce a major update that completely overhauls the weapon upgrade system and addresses a variety of other issues. This is a big one, and it’s all thanks to your feedback!

Here are the details for v1.12:

Weapon Upgrade System Overhaul: I've completely redesigned the weapon upgrade system to fix underlying issues, like weapons sometimes resetting to Lv1. The old system is now replaced by the new Dynamic Weapon Upgrade , which brings several benefits: Lower Costs & Global Boost: A single upgrade now boosts all your weapons (with some exceptions) at a lower cost. New Game+ Carryover: All Dynamic Weapon Upgrades are now carried over in New Game+. (Note: This does not apply to old core upgrades.) PS：Your existing upgrades on old weapons are safe for now but will be phased out in a future update as the new system takes full effect.

Aptitudes: Reduced the time required to learn certain Aptitudes.

Steam Achievements: I've added a manual check for the "Aptitude Master" and "Respectable Person" Steam achievements. Simply talking to the Post-Game Tenderoid will trigger the check.

Save Menu Protection: To prevent accidental save file deletion, I've removed the 'Delete' option from the Save menu.

NPC Balancing: Significantly increased the stats for Billy and Viggo.

Counterattack Bug: Fixed an issue where killing enemies with counterattacks would cause items not to register in the player’s inventory.

Thanks for your continued support as I work to make Artis Impact a better experience for everyone.

Mas