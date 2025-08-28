Hey everyone,
I'm excited to announce a major update that completely overhauls the weapon upgrade system and addresses a variety of other issues. This is a big one, and it’s all thanks to your feedback!
Here are the details for v1.12:
Weapon Upgrade System Overhaul: I've completely redesigned the weapon upgrade system to fix underlying issues, like weapons sometimes resetting to Lv1. The old system is now replaced by the new Dynamic Weapon Upgrade, which brings several benefits:
Lower Costs & Global Boost: A single upgrade now boosts all your weapons (with some exceptions) at a lower cost.
New Game+ Carryover: All Dynamic Weapon Upgrades are now carried over in New Game+. (Note: This does not apply to old core upgrades.)
PS：Your existing upgrades on old weapons are safe for now but will be phased out in a future update as the new system takes full effect.
Aptitudes: Reduced the time required to learn certain Aptitudes.
Steam Achievements: I've added a manual check for the "Aptitude Master" and "Respectable Person" Steam achievements. Simply talking to the Post-Game Tenderoid will trigger the check.
Save Menu Protection: To prevent accidental save file deletion, I've removed the 'Delete' option from the Save menu.
NPC Balancing: Significantly increased the stats for Billy and Viggo.
Counterattack Bug: Fixed an issue where killing enemies with counterattacks would cause items not to register in the player’s inventory.
Thanks for your continued support as I work to make Artis Impact a better experience for everyone.
Mas
Changed files in this update