Helloooooo there contestants, JRDarkX here with another amazing update for 7 Minutes in Hell! This one should lift your spirits and get you pumped up!

Permanent Unlocks with Perks

That's right, unlocking items in your Greenroom now give you an edge in the arena! Order from the provided clipboards and get shopping!

Learn the value of conserving battery energy from table lamps, manage sanity with premium yoga equipment, run faster, jump higher, enhance stamina! Semi-tame bees with a visually appealing fruit bowl, the list goes on and on. *Disclaimer perks are subject to change

Employee Updates

Scientists worked on adjusting the poison formula injected into those giant centipedes. Their poison now deals the standard poison effects and doesn't just leave you looking green with blurry vision anymore.

Rats now make good dart-boards, if you know what I mean.

Hit Em' Hard

New visual look to when you take a swing at an Employee. Successful contact will result in the Employee flashing red to indicate damage taken. I wonder if you flash red to them when they hit you... Hmmm.

Bug Fixes and Optimizations

Fixed: Bonus Room Doors, after making a selection at your prize door, the other prize doors are now locked. No more being greedy.

Fixed: Dogs are no longer afraid of unpowered vacuums.

Fixed: Achievement Tracking for the following achievements: "Forgetting Something" "Fineable Offence" "Watt were you thinking?"

Fixed: Unlocking greenroom items no longer cleans up the place. You have to do that yourself.

Fixed: No more telecommunication with your mind when your walkie-talkie dies.

Adjusted: Abandoning a run now requires confirmation. No more accidental misclicks causing you to run scared.

Adjusted: Contestants within the Starting Rooms in the Arena are now subject to the effects of items, enjoy those Beerios and getting hit with rakes.

That concludes another Episode of 7 Minutes in Hellllll!

This is JRDarkX signing off.