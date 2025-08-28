 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19766486 Edited 28 August 2025 – 22:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. World 1 and 2 are now available in the base game. Woohoo!
  2. Multiple achievement fixes for Coin achievements and Parkour achievements. Parkour achievements use new data so will need players to play levels again to get them.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3378191
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link