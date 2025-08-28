- World 1 and 2 are now available in the base game. Woohoo!
- Multiple achievement fixes for Coin achievements and Parkour achievements. Parkour achievements use new data so will need players to play levels again to get them.
Patch 2.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3378191
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update