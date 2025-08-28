+ Fullscreen auto
+ Help start notices, can be disabled
+ Base speed decreased from 8 to 6.
+ New font in system menu
+ Fixed minor bug in Level 2 (require camera movement in top left angle level)
+ HUD get black background
Reskue build 1894
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux 64-bit Reskue-Linux Depot 1550781
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Reskue-Win Depot 1550782
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update