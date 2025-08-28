 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19766485 Edited 28 August 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
+ Fullscreen auto
+ Help start notices, can be disabled
+ Base speed decreased from 8 to 6.
+ New font in system menu
+ Fixed minor bug in Level 2 (require camera movement in top left angle level)
+ HUD get black background

