Hello Survivors!

On this wonderful Labor Day Weekend we have another EXP update for you.

Please note that we are waiting on some localization translation changes before we can go stable on all platforms.

Enjoy some extra time off with your favorite trader(s)! Cheers! Highlights this EXP:

Agility Mastery Level 3 Bleeding Hearts now includes bows and crossbows

Increased the number to spawn for the final stage of all Blood Moon groups to 999

All zombie loot bags and dropped container bags last for 1 real world hour

Doubled the probability boost of Armored Up magazines when perked into Light, Medium, or Heavy Armor

Fixed the Honey Challenge (state will be reset, enjoy your potential double trader reward)

Here's what changed since V2.3 b6:



Added

GameEvent action to get all players in game.

Custom Radial events for blocks through xml for modders.

Grab and Place SFX for Biome Survival Gear

Localization for challengeBiomeRewardTooltip for biome challenge rewards

Game launcher now supports argument "selfconfined" (with optional path as next argument) so that it will automatically use its setting file, logs and UserDataFolder from its own location (or the specified path)



Changed

Improved behaviour related to console crossplay when server config is nonstandard: Added extra ranges to handle 'disabled' values as valid for AirDropFrequency and LootRespawnDays

Improved behaviour related to console crossplay when dedicated server config is nonstandard: Added startup error when crossplay incompatible server config is detected and crossplay is enabled.

Storm buff descriptions no longer instruct players to leave the biome

Stealth Boots Mod can now be installed into Assassin Boots for the stamina reduction

Reverted change to challengeRewardTooltip in Localization for basic and advanced challenge rewards

Updated Honey Harvest challenge to track the location of stumps

Agility Mastery level 3 Bleeding Hearts now includes bows and crossbows

Increased TimeStayAfterDeath of all zombie loot bags and dropped container bags for consistency and for those playing with longer day and night length settings

Updated wilderness tree stumps with hole model variant