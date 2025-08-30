 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19766453 Edited 30 August 2025 – 17:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!

On this wonderful Labor Day Weekend we have another EXP update for you.
Please note that we are waiting on some localization translation changes before we can go stable on all platforms.
Enjoy some extra time off with your favorite trader(s)! Cheers! Highlights this EXP:

  • Fixed the Honey Challenge (state will be reset, enjoy your potential double trader reward)

  • Doubled the probability boost of Armored Up magazines when perked into Light, Medium, or Heavy Armor

  • All zombie loot bags and dropped container bags last for 1 real world hour

  • Increased the number to spawn for the final stage of all Blood Moon groups to 999

  • Agility Mastery Level 3 Bleeding Hearts now includes bows and crossbows

Here's what changed since V2.3 b6:

Added

  • Launcher cleanup features "local prefabs" and "mods"

  • Game launcher now supports argument "selfconfined" (with optional path as next argument) so that it will automatically use its setting file, logs and UserDataFolder from its own location (or the specified path)

  • HarvestByTag Challenge objective.

  • Nav Object Tracking to ChallengeStatAwarded.

  • Localization for challengeBiomeRewardTooltip for biome challenge rewards

  • Grab and Place SFX for Biome Survival Gear

  • GameEvent Requirement for InTraderArea.

  • Custom Radial events for blocks through xml for modders.

  • GameEvent action to get all players in game.


Changed

  • Improved behaviour related to console crossplay when server config is nonstandard: Added extra ranges to handle 'disabled' values as valid for AirDropFrequency and LootRespawnDays

  • Improved behaviour related to console crossplay when dedicated server config is nonstandard: Added startup error when crossplay incompatible server config is detected and crossplay is enabled.

  • Storm buff descriptions no longer instruct players to leave the biome

  • Stealth Boots Mod can now be installed into Assassin Boots for the stamina reduction

  • Reverted change to challengeRewardTooltip in Localization for basic and advanced challenge rewards

  • Increased the probability boost of Armored Up magazines when perked into Light, Medium, or Heavy Armor

  • Updated Honey Harvest challenge to track the location of stumps

  • Agility Mastery level 3 Bleeding Hearts now includes bows and crossbows

  • Increased TimeStayAfterDeath of all zombie loot bags and dropped container bags for consistency and for those playing with longer day and night length settings

  • Updated wilderness tree stumps with hole model variant

  • Increased the total number to spawn in the last group of all blood moon horde game stages to 999 with no duration to allow spawns until morning


Fixed

  • Launcher cleanup feature "old remote maps" working again

  • Apartments_06 placed trees on flat ground to avoid bugs

  • On Navezgane Completing Basics of Survival Quest While in Trader Rekts causes an error saying No Trader for the Journey to Settlement Quest

  • Updated Honey Harvest challenge to receive credit via a game event triggered buff (NOTE: This will reset the challenge for old save games whether they are completed or still in progress)

  • Issue with challenge reward tooltip using the same text_key in two game events

  • PlayerDataFile failed to load (mismatched read/write in WaypointCollection).

  • Black screen when crouching, entering biomes, accepting quests

  • Weeds and debris appear inside trader bounds

  • Fire and smoke effect not visible through glass blocks

  • Red quest bounds are rotated during quests

  • Updated biome max timers to reset when entering the game if not set to 180

  • OnSelfPlaceBlock not working correctly for placing blocks.

