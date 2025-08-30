Hello Survivors!
On this wonderful Labor Day Weekend we have another EXP update for you.
Please note that we are waiting on some localization translation changes before we can go stable on all platforms.
Enjoy some extra time off with your favorite trader(s)! Cheers! Highlights this EXP:
Fixed the Honey Challenge (state will be reset, enjoy your potential double trader reward)
Doubled the probability boost of Armored Up magazines when perked into Light, Medium, or Heavy Armor
All zombie loot bags and dropped container bags last for 1 real world hour
Increased the number to spawn for the final stage of all Blood Moon groups to 999
Agility Mastery Level 3 Bleeding Hearts now includes bows and crossbows
Here's what changed since V2.3 b6:
Added
Launcher cleanup features "local prefabs" and "mods"
Game launcher now supports argument "selfconfined" (with optional path as next argument) so that it will automatically use its setting file, logs and UserDataFolder from its own location (or the specified path)
HarvestByTag Challenge objective.
Nav Object Tracking to ChallengeStatAwarded.
Localization for challengeBiomeRewardTooltip for biome challenge rewards
Grab and Place SFX for Biome Survival Gear
GameEvent Requirement for InTraderArea.
Custom Radial events for blocks through xml for modders.
GameEvent action to get all players in game.
Changed
Improved behaviour related to console crossplay when server config is nonstandard: Added extra ranges to handle 'disabled' values as valid for AirDropFrequency and LootRespawnDays
Improved behaviour related to console crossplay when dedicated server config is nonstandard: Added startup error when crossplay incompatible server config is detected and crossplay is enabled.
Storm buff descriptions no longer instruct players to leave the biome
Stealth Boots Mod can now be installed into Assassin Boots for the stamina reduction
Reverted change to challengeRewardTooltip in Localization for basic and advanced challenge rewards
Increased the probability boost of Armored Up magazines when perked into Light, Medium, or Heavy Armor
Updated Honey Harvest challenge to track the location of stumps
Agility Mastery level 3 Bleeding Hearts now includes bows and crossbows
Increased TimeStayAfterDeath of all zombie loot bags and dropped container bags for consistency and for those playing with longer day and night length settings
Updated wilderness tree stumps with hole model variant
Increased the total number to spawn in the last group of all blood moon horde game stages to 999 with no duration to allow spawns until morning
Fixed
Launcher cleanup feature "old remote maps" working again
Apartments_06 placed trees on flat ground to avoid bugs
On Navezgane Completing Basics of Survival Quest While in Trader Rekts causes an error saying No Trader for the Journey to Settlement Quest
Updated Honey Harvest challenge to receive credit via a game event triggered buff (NOTE: This will reset the challenge for old save games whether they are completed or still in progress)
Issue with challenge reward tooltip using the same text_key in two game events
PlayerDataFile failed to load (mismatched read/write in WaypointCollection).
Black screen when crouching, entering biomes, accepting quests
Weeds and debris appear inside trader bounds
Fire and smoke effect not visible through glass blocks
Red quest bounds are rotated during quests
Updated biome max timers to reset when entering the game if not set to 180
OnSelfPlaceBlock not working correctly for placing blocks.
Changed depots in latest_experimental branch