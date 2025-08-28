DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 3/10: ENHANCED USER EXPERIENCE
12 CRITICAL FIXES & UI POLISH - COMMUNITY-DRIVEN IMPROVEMENTS
Today's Progress:
• 12 Critical Fixes implemented
• 4 Major System Improvements completed
• UI/UX Polish applied
FOUR MAJOR UPDATES:
1. Trade Panel Overhaul - UI/UX polished for better trading experience
2. ALT Key Toggle System - Enhanced keyboard controls
3. Boss Zombie Mechanics - Improved ultimate ability system
4. Comprehensive UI Polish - Better visual feedback throughout
MAJOR SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS
• Trade Panel UI/UX Polish - Cleaner, more intuitive trading interface
• Trade Panel Navigation - Easier to find and select trade items
• Trade Panel Feedback - Clear indication of trade values and costs
• ALT Toggle Instead of Hold - Press ALT once to see building details, press again to hide
• ALT Better User Experience - No more holding down ALT key continuously
• ALT Clear Visual Feedback - Easy to see when detail mode is active
• Boss Ultimate Ability First - Bosses use ultimate before cooldown
• Boss Better Cooldown Management - Improved timing and balance
• Boss Strategic Combat - More predictable and engaging encounters
• Move Card Level Display - Clear level indication
• Cat Camera Polish - Smoother camera movements
• Farm & Lab Notifications - Special notifications for food production and research points
• Cursor Fixes - Proper cursor changes on boosters
CRITICAL BUG FIXES
• Farmer NPC Buff Fix - Fixed 50% reduced food consumption buff
• Building Upgrade Calculations - Fixed incorrect economy value calculations
• Research Point Text Display - Research point text now displays correctly
• Permanent Upgrade Topbar - Fixed input handling issues
• Panel Input Handling - Resolved various UI interaction problems
• Airstrike Cost Scaling - Cost increases by 20 with each use (strategic balance)
COMMUNITY HEROES
Special thanks to players who helped identify these issues:
Bug Report Champions:
• Community members who reported trade panel issues
• Discord members who highlighted ALT toggle problems
• Steam reviewers who identified UI interaction bugs
• Players who reported NPC buff system issues
Thanks Everyone who made us realize our mistakes or better designs..
THE CHALLENGE CONTINUES
Day 3 complete: 12 critical improvements implemented.
Tomorrow: More fixes, more improvements, more community-driven development.
Remember: This challenge never truly ends. Your feedback will always drive our development.
Join the Community
Official Website
City Defense Z Wiki
Day 3 complete. Day 4 begins tomorrow. Let's keep building together.
Your feedback drives our development.
Changed files in this update