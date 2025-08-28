 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19766400 Edited 28 August 2025 – 18:52:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 3/10: ENHANCED USER EXPERIENCE


12 CRITICAL FIXES & UI POLISH - COMMUNITY-DRIVEN IMPROVEMENTS


Today's Progress:
12 Critical Fixes implemented
4 Major System Improvements completed
UI/UX Polish applied

FOUR MAJOR UPDATES:
1. Trade Panel Overhaul - UI/UX polished for better trading experience
2. ALT Key Toggle System - Enhanced keyboard controls
3. Boss Zombie Mechanics - Improved ultimate ability system
4. Comprehensive UI Polish - Better visual feedback throughout

MAJOR SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS


Trade Panel UI/UX Polish - Cleaner, more intuitive trading interface
Trade Panel Navigation - Easier to find and select trade items
Trade Panel Feedback - Clear indication of trade values and costs
ALT Toggle Instead of Hold - Press ALT once to see building details, press again to hide
ALT Better User Experience - No more holding down ALT key continuously
ALT Clear Visual Feedback - Easy to see when detail mode is active
Boss Ultimate Ability First - Bosses use ultimate before cooldown
Boss Better Cooldown Management - Improved timing and balance
Boss Strategic Combat - More predictable and engaging encounters
Move Card Level Display - Clear level indication
Cat Camera Polish - Smoother camera movements
Farm & Lab Notifications - Special notifications for food production and research points
Cursor Fixes - Proper cursor changes on boosters

CRITICAL BUG FIXES


Farmer NPC Buff Fix - Fixed 50% reduced food consumption buff
Building Upgrade Calculations - Fixed incorrect economy value calculations
Research Point Text Display - Research point text now displays correctly
Permanent Upgrade Topbar - Fixed input handling issues
Panel Input Handling - Resolved various UI interaction problems
Airstrike Cost Scaling - Cost increases by 20 with each use (strategic balance)

COMMUNITY HEROES


Special thanks to players who helped identify these issues:

Bug Report Champions:
• Community members who reported trade panel issues
• Discord members who highlighted ALT toggle problems
• Steam reviewers who identified UI interaction bugs
• Players who reported NPC buff system issues

Thanks Everyone who made us realize our mistakes or better designs..

THE CHALLENGE CONTINUES


Day 3 complete: 12 critical improvements implemented.

Tomorrow: More fixes, more improvements, more community-driven development.

Remember: This challenge never truly ends. Your feedback will always drive our development.

Join the Community

Official Website

City Defense Z Wiki

Day 3 complete. Day 4 begins tomorrow. Let's keep building together.

Your feedback drives our development.

