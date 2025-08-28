DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 3/10: ENHANCED USER EXPERIENCE

12 CRITICAL FIXES & UI POLISH - COMMUNITY-DRIVEN IMPROVEMENTS

MAJOR SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS

CRITICAL BUG FIXES

COMMUNITY HEROES

THE CHALLENGE CONTINUES

Today's Progress:implementedcompletedapplied1.- UI/UX polished for better trading experience2.- Enhanced keyboard controls3.- Improved ultimate ability system4.- Better visual feedback throughout- Cleaner, more intuitive trading interface- Easier to find and select trade items- Clear indication of trade values and costs- Press ALT once to see building details, press again to hide- No more holding down ALT key continuously- Easy to see when detail mode is active- Bosses use ultimate before cooldown- Improved timing and balance- More predictable and engaging encounters- Clear level indication- Smoother camera movements- Special notifications for food production and research points- Proper cursor changes on boosters- Fixed 50% reduced food consumption buff- Fixed incorrect economy value calculations- Research point text now displays correctly- Fixed input handling issues- Resolved various UI interaction problems- Cost increases by 20 with each use (strategic balance)• Community members who reported trade panel issues• Discord members who highlighted ALT toggle problems• Steam reviewers who identified UI interaction bugs• Players who reported NPC buff system issuesMore fixes, more improvements, more community-driven development.This challenge never truly ends. Your feedback will always drive our development.