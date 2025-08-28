 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19766384
Update notes via Steam Community

1.Fix bugs, issues on Boss fight, achievements.

3.Destructible items now disappear after broken.

4.Resting at a Sculptor’s Idol now saves the game but removes all active buffs.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3108991
