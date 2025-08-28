- Added instruction manual to main menu. The manual has also been updated to reflect the current version of the game. (English only)

- Added functionality to support custom dungeon music. Check discussions for instructions or view official manual.

- Added new key bindings and functionality to look up and down at an angle.

- Added screen filter options to change the look and style of the game. This can be changed on the Main Menu and the Options screen in the dungeons.

- Updated most artwork to higher resolutions in the dungeons throughout the entire game for better visual quality.

- You can now look around during the intro boat ride.

- Updated some menu icons with new graphics.

- Redesigned the Options screen with universal icons and added the new options buttons.

- Added a couple of new enemies to some of the dungeons related to item lore.

- Health Flask can now temporarily be poisoned so if you use it, you will lose health instead of gaining health. You are notified when this happens with a visual and audio cue.

- Reworked how some treasure chests function. Some now have a lock on them that you have to destroy to open it.

- Added a new kicking functionality for treasure chests.

- Added an arm model to the shield model/animation.

- Added new death screen.

- Rewrote the custom key bindings code. Binding keys to mouse buttons is now supported.

- Added a sound effect if missing an attack on an enemy.

- There is now also an audio cue instead of just a visual cue when detecting a monsters weakness.

- Monster health bars can no longer be seen from far away. They now come into view as you move closer to a monster.

- Some Slime monsters have skeletal remains attached to them, those remains now have a slight animation to them.

- The Continue button on the Main Menu is disabled until you start a New Game if playing for the first time.

- Added the new monsters in the Collections on the Main Menu. (Not required to unlock trophy)

- Added an audio cue instead of just damage text when you do a critical hit to a monster.

- Water sitting in flask fountains now has a waving animation.

- Added a skip function to the credits screen so you can start Dungeon 11 faster.

- Cleaned up and simplified some internal code regarding language support.



Fixes:



- Fixed an issue where Shield and Daggers would sometimes not initialize when first loading Dungeon11.



As always, if you run any any issues, please report them in the discussions.