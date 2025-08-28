 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19766308 Edited 28 August 2025 – 06:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Stair Tap is now free-to-play!

With this comes the Supporter DLC. If you bought the game before it went free, or you purchase the Supporter DLC, you will receive a crown in-game.

I am still working on the first one, though, so stay patient pretty please.

Have a good day/night :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3480431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link