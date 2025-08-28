Stair Tap is now free-to-play!
With this comes the Supporter DLC. If you bought the game before it went free, or you purchase the Supporter DLC, you will receive a crown in-game.
I am still working on the first one, though, so stay patient pretty please.
Have a good day/night :)
Supporter Update
