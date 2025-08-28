Thank you all for your love for "Love Begins with Goodbye"!

We have fixed some issues in the game and released an update.

The update includes the following:

Fixed the issue where subtitles were missing in some videos. Fixed the issue where audio overlapped in some videos. Fixed text errors in some event names. Fixed multiple text errors in subtitles. Fixed the issue with incorrect options for "pouring tea" and "pouring water" for Luo Xue'er in Chapter 2. Fixed the issue where the skip shortcut key "Q" was not working. Fixed an erroneous node in Xue'er's route in Chapter 6 that led to the affection points settlement interface. Fixed the issue where the "Treasure!" achievement could not be unlocked. Replaying the "There's a Reaction!" node in Chapter 2 will now unlock the achievement: "Treasure!" Fixed the incorrect completion conditions for the exploration achievements in all six chapters.

Thank you all for your support of "Love Begins with Goodbye"! If you encounter any bugs, please feel free to email our development team, and we will address them as soon as possible.

Wishing everyone a pleasant gaming experience!