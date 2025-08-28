 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19766209 Edited 28 August 2025 – 06:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:
1. Unable to pick up experience gear while in Berserk mode
2. HP recharge occasionally not displayed on the minimap
Adjustments and Updates:
1. Character maximum levels across the three chapters have been adjusted in stages
2. The game window can now be dragged
3. Minor improvements to English text

Changed files in this update

Depot 3386101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link