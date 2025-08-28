Bug Fixes:
1. Unable to pick up experience gear while in Berserk mode
2. HP recharge occasionally not displayed on the minimap
Adjustments and Updates:
1. Character maximum levels across the three chapters have been adjusted in stages
2. The game window can now be dragged
3. Minor improvements to English text
Version 1.02 Announcement
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update