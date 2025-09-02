

We released the free Content Update #3 for Farming Simulator 25. Patch 1.11 included! You get more than a dozen new machines, free of charge, plus DLSS Frame Generation & Multi-Frame Generation as well as various other improvements. Check out the video and details below!



Please Note! The patch is being rolled out across platforms. It can take some time until the update becomes available on your system. Crossplay services may be affected in the meantime.







Free Content for You!



The content update provides you with a nice selection of versatile transport and logistics options, advanced seeding and tillage tools, professional spraying and spreading equipment, and various AGI tools for grain handling, treatment, and storage. Here's the list:





Fliegl Vario Chassis V2



KRONE GX AgriLiner 520



LEMKEN Juwel 6 M V



STREUMASTER FW 212 TD PROFI



Berthoud Vantage 4300



HORSCH Avatar 12.25 SD



Schwarzmüller Timber Trailer



Lizard Shipping Container



AGI Batco BCX³ 1549 - MY2022



AGI STORM FX Seed Treater



AGI Westfield MKX 13-94 - MY2022



AGI Westfield STX² 10-51



AGI Westfield UTX 44



AGI Flat Bottom Bin + NECO Dryer



AGI SENTINEL Garage



AGI Westeel Flat Bottom Bin



AGI Westeel Hopper Bin



AGI Westfield Smoothwall Bin





Patch Highlights



18 new machines available at the dealership!



DLSS Frame Generation (RTX 40 Series) & Multi Frame Generation (RTX 50 Series)



General performance & stability improvements



Added DLSS Frame Generation (RTX 40 Series) and Multi Frame Generation (RTX 50 Series)



Various stability improvements to prevent crashes



Various text / translation adjustments



Various visual adjustments on several models



KRONE Trailer Profi Liner received a new livery option



Added snapping for row-crop to helper and steering assist



Resolved an issue which caused large mod-maps to not save on Microsoft Store version



Reduced artifacts due to screenspace reflections



Fixed an issue in multiplayer where tension-belted pallets did not display filltype contents



Fixed an issue in the auto-updater where the estimated download time was displayed incorrectly



Fixed contractors being unable to use the pressure washer on the farm they were contracted to



Improved automatic shifting behavior on group shifts



Improved field course calculations on certain mod map fields



Improved visibility of swaths (straw, grass/hay) in the distance



Fixed loading of tonemapping and bloom settings from environment.xml, if these settings were customized in modmaps there might be undesired effects



As with all major updates, you may experience stuttering on the first game launch after updating. Especially when using mods or custom graphics settings due to shaders being recompiled.We continue to gather bug reports, feedback, and other data to identify what needs fixing or improving in the future.Please note, that we don't answer individual reports, as you will most likely not be the only one to report a specific problem. Don't worry: Receiving multiple reports on an issue sends us the signal that it must be important to fix - so our support team concentrates on collecting and communicating this internally.