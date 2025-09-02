We released the free Content Update #3 for Farming Simulator 25. Patch 1.11 included! You get more than a dozen new machines, free of charge, plus DLSS Frame Generation & Multi-Frame Generation as well as various other improvements. Check out the video and details below!
Please Note! The patch is being rolled out across platforms. It can take some time until the update becomes available on your system. Crossplay services may be affected in the meantime.
Free Content for You!
The content update provides you with a nice selection of versatile transport and logistics options, advanced seeding and tillage tools, professional spraying and spreading equipment, and various AGI tools for grain handling, treatment, and storage. Here's the list:
- Fliegl Vario Chassis V2
- KRONE GX AgriLiner 520
- LEMKEN Juwel 6 M V
- STREUMASTER FW 212 TD PROFI
- Berthoud Vantage 4300
- HORSCH Avatar 12.25 SD
- Schwarzmüller Timber Trailer
- Lizard Shipping Container
- AGI Batco BCX³ 1549 - MY2022
- AGI STORM FX Seed Treater
- AGI Westfield MKX 13-94 - MY2022
- AGI Westfield STX² 10-51
- AGI Westfield UTX 44
- AGI Flat Bottom Bin + NECO Dryer
- AGI SENTINEL Garage
- AGI Westeel Flat Bottom Bin
- AGI Westeel Hopper Bin
- AGI Westfield Smoothwall Bin
Patch Highlights
- 18 new machines available at the dealership!
- DLSS Frame Generation (RTX 40 Series) & Multi Frame Generation (RTX 50 Series)
- General performance & stability improvements
Changelog for Patch 1.11
Please Note! As with all major updates, you may experience stuttering on the first game launch after updating. Especially when using mods or custom graphics settings due to shaders being recompiled.
Changes, Additions & Improvements
- Added DLSS Frame Generation (RTX 40 Series) and Multi Frame Generation (RTX 50 Series)
- Various stability improvements to prevent crashes
- Various text / translation adjustments
- Various visual adjustments on several models
- KRONE Trailer Profi Liner received a new livery option
- Added snapping for row-crop to helper and steering assist
- Resolved an issue which caused large mod-maps to not save on Microsoft Store version
- Reduced artifacts due to screenspace reflections
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer where tension-belted pallets did not display filltype contents
- Fixed an issue in the auto-updater where the estimated download time was displayed incorrectly
- Fixed contractors being unable to use the pressure washer on the farm they were contracted to
- Improved automatic shifting behavior on group shifts
- Improved field course calculations on certain mod map fields
- Improved visibility of swaths (straw, grass/hay) in the distance
Modding
- Fixed loading of tonemapping and bloom settings from environment.xml, if these settings were customized in modmaps there might be undesired effects
Found a Bug?
We continue to gather bug reports, feedback, and other data to identify what needs fixing or improving in the future.
👉 Report bugs via our Bug Tracker
Please note, that we don't answer individual reports, as you will most likely not be the only one to report a specific problem. Don't worry: Receiving multiple reports on an issue sends us the signal that it must be important to fix - so our support team concentrates on collecting and communicating this internally.
👉 More Info & Patch FAQ
