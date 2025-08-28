+ After game over remove resurrection cheat.

+ Fullscreen auto

+ Help start notices, can be disabled

+ Base speed decreased from 8 to 6.

+ Removed [pc only] text.

* Removed temp Windows detected message.

* Disabled hyperlinks temp.

+ New font in system menu

+ Fixed minor bug in Level 2 (require camera movement in top left angle level)

+ HUD get black backroud

