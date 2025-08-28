+ After game over remove resurrection cheat.
+ Fullscreen auto
+ Help start notices, can be disabled
+ Base speed decreased from 8 to 6.
+ Removed [pc only] text.
* Removed temp Windows detected message.
* Disabled hyperlinks temp.
+ New font in system menu
+ Fixed minor bug in Level 2 (require camera movement in top left angle level)
+ HUD get black backroud
M2K Build 10773
Linux 64-bit M2K-Linux Depot 1763121
Windows 64-bit M2K-Win Depot 1763122
