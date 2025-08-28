- Changed to apply floating movement motion when exceeding the player character's default movement speed
- Added environmental sound and UI volume to settings
- Changed the brightness setting specifications
- Fixed controller sensitivity settings
【Update】Spell Fragments | Alpha 0.1.58
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update