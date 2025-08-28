 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19766170 Edited 28 August 2025 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Changed to apply floating movement motion when exceeding the player character's default movement speed
- Added environmental sound and UI volume to settings
- Changed the brightness setting specifications
- Fixed controller sensitivity settings

Changed files in this update

Depot 3530871
