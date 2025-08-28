 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19766157 Edited 28 August 2025 – 06:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings from the Onigiri Service Team.

We will be conducting maintenance on August 27th at 10:00 pm PDT.
This maintenance is expected to finish at 1:00 am PDT on August 28th.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Changed files in this update

Windows OnigiriUS Depot 290471
