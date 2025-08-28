Greetings from the Onigiri Service Team.
We will be conducting maintenance on August 27th at 10:00 pm PDT.
This maintenance is expected to finish at 1:00 am PDT on August 28th.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
8/28 Maintenance
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows OnigiriUS Depot 290471
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update