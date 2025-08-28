Update Notes

Hello, this is the ‘Blind Simulator’ development team.

Thank you so much for supporting and enjoying our game!

Here’s what’s new in this update:

New Feature:

Pinata Mini-Game Leaderboard: You can now view your own records separately from the global community records.

Bug Fixes & Improvements:

Improved rendering quality inside the apartment

Adjusted the slope at the house entrance for smoother navigation

We’ll continue working hard to bring you even better experiences in future updates.

Thank you!

– The Pathfinder Team