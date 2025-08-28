 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19766129
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Notes

Hello, this is the ‘Blind Simulator’ development team.

Thank you so much for supporting and enjoying our game!

Here’s what’s new in this update:

New Feature:

  • Pinata Mini-Game Leaderboard:

    You can now view your own records separately from the global community records.

Bug Fixes & Improvements:

  • Improved rendering quality inside the apartment

  • Adjusted the slope at the house entrance for smoother navigation

We’ll continue working hard to bring you even better experiences in future updates.

Thank you!

– The Pathfinder Team

Changed files in this update

