- Added Achievements!
- Added dead zone for analog steering to fix drift
- Player can now turn the millipede when stuck on a wall or colliding with itself. Hold acceleration and steer in place!
- Follow camera can now be tilted up and down
- More adjustments to steering sensitivity and damping
- Fixed collision bugs in the ocean level
- Rollover recovery height adjusted to mitigate instances of rolling downhill over and over.
- New leg animation
Achievements Update
