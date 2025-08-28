 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19766074
  • Added Achievements!
  • Added dead zone for analog steering to fix drift
  • Player can now turn the millipede when stuck on a wall or colliding with itself. Hold acceleration and steer in place!
  • Follow camera can now be tilted up and down
  • More adjustments to steering sensitivity and damping
  • Fixed collision bugs in the ocean level
  • Rollover recovery height adjusted to mitigate instances of rolling downhill over and over.
  • New leg animation

