The Steppenwolfs are ready to restore order in the Wasteland! No aimless talking, only powerful weapons and steely discipline. Join the “Wolfpack” and get all the new parts, fight in the new and familiar brawls, and check out the new relic grenade launcher!

“Wolfpack” season

Attention! The season and Battle pass packs will be available until November 19 inclusive! On consoles, the Battle pass packs will be available from August 28, 10:00 GMT!

New parts of the season

“Outcast” frontal wheel

Rarity: epic.

PS: 200.

Tonnage: +1200 kg.

Cabin power: -5%.

Durability: 280 pts.

Mass: 140 kg.

Perk: if there are no enemies within 80 m radius, increases the parameters of the armoured car: maximum speed by 20%, reverse speed by 15% and power by 60%. Depending on the number of enemies present within the radius and their proximity to the vehicle, the bonuses reduce and may be completely lost. The bonuses do not depend on the number of “Outcast” wheels, but are significantly reduced with other mounted movement parts, except for rotors.

“AR-27 Morgan” revolver

Fires fast projectiles that fly on a ballistic trajectory. The cylinder has 3 rounds, which are gradually reloaded after firing. Each subsequent reload is slower than the previous one. After all rounds have been fired, the cylinder is automatically reloaded.

Rarity: legendary.

PS: 2400

Penetration ability: 75%.

Ammunition: 7 pcs.

Durability: 370 pts.

Energy drain: 12 pts.

Mass: 616 kg.

Perk: each hit on an enemy increased the reload speed by 4%. The effect stacks for up to 7 times. Each miss cancels out one successful hit.

“Cicada” directional rocket launcher

Rarity: legendary.

PS: 1200.

Ammunition: 10 salvos.

Durability: 227 pts.

Energy drain: 6 pts.

Mass: 199 kg.

Perk: if more than half rockets from a salvo hit the target at a distance of 30 m, then the number of rockets in the next salvo will be increased by 1. Maximum number of rockets in a salvo is 4. If only a half or less than a half rockets from a salvo hit the target, one bonus rocket is removed.

“RPG-105 Darling” grenade launcher

Rarity: legendary.

PS: 2400.

Ammunition: 17 pcs.

Durability: 715 pts.

Energy drain: 12 pts.

Mass: 911 kg.

Perk: after the projectile has travelled 50 m, it jettisons a stage and accelerates. The accelerated projectile has impact damage, and its explosive energy is directed along its trajectory and penetrates enemy parts.

“Squall” minelayer

Places a mine by firing it on a plunging trajectory into the target area. While the mine is active, there is an airstrike around it within 25 m radius. Reload starts after the mine is destroyed. Only 2 “Squall” weapons can be mounted on a vehicle.

Rarity: legendary.

PS: 800.

Ammunition: 6 pcs.

Durability: 297 pts.

Energy drain: 4 pts.

Mass: 303 kg.

Perk: If an enemy destroys the mine, reload time will be reduced by 50%.

“Absolute” cabin

Medium cabin.

Rarity: legendary.

PS: 2100.

Cabin maximum speed: 80 km/h.

Tonnage: 5300 kg.

Mass limit: 12400 kg.

Energy supply: 24 pts.

Durability: 315 pts.

Mass: 850 kg.

Perk: as damage is dealt with any weapon, accumulates up to 10 charges, each of which equals 1 sec. of active time. The higher the rarity of the weapon, the more damage you need to deal to accumulate charges. Upon activation, increases the projectiles blast radius by 40%, and the weapons no longer use ammo. Manual deactivation saves the remaining charges. After deactivation, recharges for 4 sec.

New frames

Lightweight and common corner frame 5х3x1

Lightweight and common frame 1x5 and 3x5

Structural parts

General information

There are 75 “main” levels with rewards in the season. Levelling up in the season will unlock new rewards.

Starting from level 76, the player can unlock bonus rewards of “additional” levels of the rewards scale.

During the season, the player receives a special resource — “Bearings”. A player can exchange a certain amount of accumulated “Bearings” without additional expenses for a part from the list of available parts or for other available items.

After reaching level 122 of the season, the player receives 15 “Bearings” for each subsequent level if the Battle pass is purchased.

At the end of the season, all unused “Bearings” will be withdrawn from the game.

All players without exception can unlock: Recipes for the production of new parts and their upgraded versions during the season. New structural parts and frames. Containers with taunts (“Jeers container”, “Quips container”, “Taunts container”) 150 pcs. of “Bearings”. 100 in-game coins. A temporary recipe for the production of the “Hailduck”. A background and logo for banner customization. 1 container with “epic” parts of your choice for the additional levels of the reward scale.

Players who have purchased the Battle pass can also receive the following: New crafted and upgraded parts. Please note that such parts are issued with certain upgrades and cannot be sold or bought at the market. 2 new portraits. Additional in-game coins. 1 container with “special” parts of your choice (for an additional level of the reward scale). Cosmetic items: paints, stickers, horn, hologram. 1 “Storage expansion” and 1 “Blueprint storage”. Additional “Bearings”: both for the levels of the main scale and for additional levels of the season. Additional background and an emblem for banner customization.

Rewards marked with a lock icon are only available with the Battle pass.

Parts that you didn’t have time to unlock can be purchased at the in-game market from other players.

Season level up

You can increase your level in the season by completing special daily and weekly challenges.

At the end of the day, all uncompleted daily challenges are reset and replaced with new ones.

Every Thursday, after the list of challenges is updated, all uncompleted weekly challenges are carried over to the next week.

Weekly challenges of the season are divided into “main” and “additional” groups. At one time, 4 “main” and 2 “additional” challenges are issued.

Try not to miss challenges to unlock all available rewards as soon as possible.

When the season level is increased, the reward is issued automatically.

You can still complete the regular daily and weekly challenges to gain badges and other resources.





“Expedition” PvE brawl

Attention! The mode will be available from August 28 to September 3 inclusive!

The “Expedition” features the familiar PvE raid “Chase” gameplay, but with preset blueprints and AI enemies that can use armoured aircraft.

The game mode has been optimized: the battle is now faster, but the difficulty has increased significantly.

Players can choose one of the preset armoured aircraft to take part in the brawl.

The reward for the battles of the mode is plastic.

Rewards for the special challenges

Day 1: “Pattern: Blackboard” paint.

Day 2: “Military reserve” container.

Day 3: 80 Engineer badges.

Day 4: 2 “Jailbird” stickers.

Day 5: “Humanitarian aid” container.

Day 6: 80 Engineer badges.

Day 7: “Coif” decor.

Return of the “Firefight” brawl

Attention! The mode will be available from September 4 to September 10 inclusive!

Team brawl. Players take part in the battle on preset vehicles.

If a team destroys the opposing team before the time runs out, they win. Otherwise, it’s a draw.

Each player is issued an armoured vehicle, which has a number of weak points covered with shields.

In order to destroy the enemy, you must accurately aim for their weak points and manage to put your shields in the line of enemy fire.

The battles are fought with special vehicles with robotic legs.

The reward for battles of the mode is wires.

Rewards for the special challenges

Day 1: “Carbon mint” paint.

Day 2: “Military reserve” container.

Day 3: 50 Engineer badges.

Day 4: 2 “Grief 2” stickers.

Day 5: “Humanitarian aid” container.

Day 6: 50 Engineer badges.

Day 7: “Logistician’s container”.

The return of the Operation “Red light”

Attention! The mode will be available from September 11 to September 17 inclusive!

A familiar mode for many survivors, in which players need to get to the evacuation point at the end of the location, while completing missions and firing back at Ravager players.

The goal of the Ravager players is to infect as many other players as possible by crashing into their armoured vehicles.

An infected player will switch to the side of the Ravagers.

The reward for battles of the mode is scrap metal.

Rewards for the special challenges

Day 1: “Circuit board” paint.

Day 2: “Humanitarian aid” container.

Day 3: 50 Engineer badges.

Day 4: 2 new stickers “Hand of ravaging” .

Day 5: “Military reserve” container.

Day 6: 50 Engineer badges.

Day 7: “Quackstein” decor.

Miscellaneous

Now all weapons (except drones and turrets) have unlimited ammunition in the “Awakening” mode.

Added the following cabins to the “Assembly assistant”: “Growl,” “Wyvern,” “Trucker,” “Bat,” “Fury”.

New relic weapon: “Destroyer” grenade launcher

PS: 3600.

Ammunition: 115 pcs.

Durability: 511 pts.

Energy drain: 12 pts.

Mass: 434 kg.

Perk: every 6 successful hits made at a distance from 20 m accumulate a charge. After a full cooldown, each charge will increase the damage of a single shot by 50%.

Soon: the long-awaited opportunity to craft relic parts at a discount!

A little more than a week after the launch of the new season, Crossout will have a special offer on producing relic parts at a reduced cost. We won’t disclose all the details just yet, the full conditions will be revealed at the start of the offer itself.

But we would like to note that the new relic shotgun “Destroyer” will not be a part of this promotion.

Miscellaneous

Updated the welding points positioning for certain parts in order to better align them with the visual models. Junkbow Tempest Median Caucasus Fafnir AC72 Whirlwind Whirl ZS-34 Fat Man Executioner 88mm Skinner Enlightenment Pyre Nidhogg Parser AC80 Stillwind Hurricane Morta Fortune Jormungandr Flash I WWT1 Docker Trucker Jockey Growl Yokozuna Maxwell Doppler

Added a bonus of +20% to penetration ability to the “Power” upgrade section of the “Corvo” revolver.





Added the display of the cylinder’s condition to the aim of the “Nagual”, “Corvo”, “Athena”, “Emily” and “Lucifer” revolvers

Updated the aim of the “Skinner” weapon.

Recorded and added the update’s main theme

Listen on Soundcloud

Completely updated the “Bat” cabin’s sound effects.

Improved the sound effects of the “Locust” and “Clarinet TOW” rocket launchers.

Updated the “Harpy” cabin’s sound effects.





Changes marked by the ♥ icon are largely or fully inspired by your feedback, suggestions and comments.

♥ Now, after the player’s vehicle undergoes self-destruction, or they leave the game, the wreckage of their vehicle remains in the battle.