Transliminal: Beyond The Backrooms v0.0.98566a
New Additions
- The Level 4 Offices
- After completing an ending NEW GAME + is available
- Facelings
- Hammer
- Barricades cannot be torn down until the Hammer is collected
- Green Mold Infection ending is now available
- New improved camera shake
- Bloom may now be toggled in SYSTEM>GRAPHICS SETTINGS
- A New document can be collected
- Transliminal Discord link added to Title menu
- Sketchbook document tutorial
- Motion Blur increases the lower sanity is
- Motion Blur can be disabled in the Graphics Settings Menu
- New elevator musak
- Level 4 Title Screen BG
- Barricade Boards can now be dissolved with the phase emitter
- Added interaction tutorial to beginning of the game
- Added more cubicles to Office corners
- The Compass now points towards Electrics while in the Level 2 Pipes
- New Wide Office Cabinet interactable containers
- Added brain icon graphic to sanity spiral
- Facelings touch interaction
- Facelings can be shot with the phase emitter
- Facelings can be hit in the head with the Hammer
- Wooden Chair glitch chance when sanity is low
- Spring riders & swingsets may now be sat on
- Icon and sound hit on Quantum Anchor
- Many new voice lines
- New sound effects
- Vocal cue added when Compass stops spinning
- Vocal cue added when Mother is Vulnerable
- Added a barricade over the escape hole in the crawl space lab
- Lens dirt pattern now changes whenever the camera gets wet
- Max Sanity is reduced upon committing a murder
- Added Timecode to Intro Camcorder OSD
- Camcorder OSD pops up upon level transition
- New achievements
- Added loot to upper cubicle Shelves
Tweaks And Fixes
- Instructions must now be collected before using the emitter firing sequence
- The Sketchbook may now also be found in the crawlspace lab
- Green room in Complex side area will now delete you
- Current level is now set when teleporting to The Cogwell Matrix
- Documents render at full resolution regardless of graphics settings
- Fixed vents in multilevel areas that had ductwork sticking through the floors.
- Window objective is now crossed off after completing related sequences
- Smiler light sensor is now disabled when chasing player
- Smilers’ eyes no longer remain after being shot with the Phase Emitter.
- Clump absorb animations have been tweaked and Clumps also now lunge towards the player while absorbing.
- Clumps now flee from lantern light
- Wall drawings are now full resolution on all graphics settings
- Threshold ending level will revert Level 0 colors back to default.
- Increased force of pulled barricades
- Falling into levels with solid ground now deals 20 damage.
- The Dreamcatcher item no longer spawns in level 0 right angle halls and cabinets and will be used in a future sequence.
- Smilers flee and are destroyed faster when being phased.
- Moved Green Mold Blossoms to full wall section hierarchy in destroyed level 0 blocks to prevent them from appearing when no walls were present.
- Transporting to some Alt Complex levels will set colors to default
- Increased intensity of camera lens dirt bloom
- Electrics may be reached via elevator after it’s unlocked.
- Reworked how falling into a level does damage
- Added colliders to Facelings
- Added entity validation to Office Trap Windows and Facelings
- Added colliders to Level 4 Office Ceilings
- Ceiling fans no longer spawn on procedural dilapidated tile ceilings
- Changed tile generation of procedural ceilings to not spawn Ceiling Smilers on tiles over ceiling board I-Beams
- Added colliders to office chairs
- Light switches on egress pillars now work on most light systems
- Changed lightswitch method on some Level 0 blocks that were setup incorrectly
- Fixed level transport script error that would sometimes cause players to teleport into nothing when exiting The Blacktops from an exit door.
- Fixed same ceilings being able to be seen through when sanity is low in Level 4
- Added bounds above room doors in Level 4
- Fixed barricade board that didn’t have a rigidbody assigned so no force was added when it was taken down
- Fixed Page validation code that was not allowing the computer instruction note to spawn if the Sketchbook was not already collected
- Fixed Gateway Control Panel error screens not clearing The Level 4 Screen
- Removed code in Player Status script that would refill Health, Sanity, and Stamina to maximum whenever the main scene loaded.
- Added transition to Collapse Death
- Fixed rebound Sprint Key not toggling off sprint when released
- Tweaked phone cord physics settings and phone anchor script to be more
- Reduced range needed to hang up phones.
- Corrected timing of some subtitles during 1st TV Bob video
- Slightly reduced Smiler spawn rate in Level 2 Pipes
- Made phone script more compatible with engine physics. The phone is more stable now.
- Corrected subtitle spelling on 1st Exploration Log Tape
- Corrected alignment of Some Cubicle blocks in Level 4 that in some cases resulted in Cubicles clipping into walls, etc.
- Added lightblockers to the inside of closed office rooms until they are opened
- Pocketwatch collectable now drops to floor if Duller vanishes
- Changed number of maximum baby dolls
- Changed Doll amount needed to dissolve Mothers Fingers to 0
- Re-Baked Level 0 reflection probes
- Reworked collected item icons lighting and scripts
- rearranged some room configurations in Level 4 that were misaligned
- Phone now hangs up when in range or drops otherwise with a single click
- Vocal reactions to phones being dead now only play after picking up the phone a second time.
- After call reactions happen the first time a phone is hung up.
- Removed first play intro line that just seemed off
- Level ACID has been renamed to Level DELETED to fit more accurately into the lore. The Achievement has been renamed as well.
- Fixed a Tape subtitle spelling error
- Added bilinear filtering to hand cursor and removed mipmaps for it
- Baby Doll Entities destroy themselves if the number of Dolls freed is 65
- Reduced volume of Drawer Sounds
- Reworked Cassettes and Collectable Artifacts chances in drawers
- Moved first Ultra-Capacitor in crawl space
- Moved the location of the sketchbook page in crawl space
- Reworked Step Surface code to be less tempermental.
- Fixed anomalous ceiling props in Large Office Conference room
- Fixed Entry method conflict when falling down Hell Pitts
- Hell Pitts will now delete you
- Raised Floor bounds on some pools and changes their tags to Water
- Changed position and angle of player in falling sequence
- Updated culling masks to all lights that were unable to cast light on some object layers
- Clumps disable player controls when absorbing
- Added Liquid tag to Locker ground validation
- Fixed Playgrounds corner edge cloud wall doors not being able to be opened
- More subtle bad tracking effects
- Game now uses IL2CPP backend reducing install size and eliminating MonoBleedingEdge installation folder
- Almond water collection script reworked to take into account new Effective Maximum Health due to Infection
- Almond water will now only be consumed when collected if Hydration and Health are lower than 75%, otherwise they will be stored if there is room.
- Slightly increased volume of concrete step sfx
- Changed interaction raytrace to match length of actual Player Focus trigger.
- Fixed issue where compass popup would happen in Cogwell Matrix
- New Game Plus restores a bit of MaxSanity if you got the Consumed By The Void Ending
- New Game Plus Reduces Infection a bit if you got the Green Mold Infection ending.
Optimization Efforts
- Title screen now instantiates title level world blocks which should lead to faster loading of the title screen from other scenes
- Some environmental sound effects will now only play if in range of the listener to fix potential audio buffer overloads.
- LODs reworked on counter cabinets
- Raised and reduced the radius of audio reverb zones in Level 0
- Removed overlapping and superfluous wall segments from certain Level 0 world blocks
- Replaced realtime reflection probes with baked versions in Threshold ending map
- Removed legacy lighting data elements
- Disabled HDR output
- Reduced maximum real audio voices
- Reduced number of shadow cascades in all graphics tiers
- Removed superfluous scripts from some LOD Objects
- All graphics Tiers will no longer Prefer 32-bit shadowmaps
- Reduced the number of realtime lights in some Level 0 world blocks
- Reduced water distortion complexity by half
- Optimized import settings on all baked reflection probe maps
- Optimized import settings on all texture images
- Enabled texture streaming on all images larger than 256 pixels
- Customized texture streaming budget per graphics quality levels
- Reduced number of overhead lights on counter cabinets
- Changed asynchronous scene loading script to flush unused assets
- Removed forced Garbage Collection from loading script that was causing crashes (Now relying on Unity’s incremental GC)
- Remade unoptimized construction wall meshes
- Blacktops Edge and Outer Edge world grids have been converted to prefabs and are no longer stored in their entirety in the Main scene
- Cogwell Matrix Edge grid converted to Prefab and is no longer stored in entirety in the Main scene
Next up:
The Endless City
The "Good" Ending
The Wanderer
&
The Beast Of Level 5
_-=[ ComAdore ]=-_
