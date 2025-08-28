 Skip to content
Major 28 August 2025 Build 19766062
Update notes via Steam Community

Transliminal: Beyond The Backrooms v0.0.98566a



New Additions

  • The Level 4 Offices
  • After completing an ending NEW GAME + is available
  • Facelings
  • Hammer
  • Barricades cannot be torn down until the Hammer is collected
  • Green Mold Infection ending is now available
  • New improved camera shake
  • Bloom may now be toggled in SYSTEM>GRAPHICS SETTINGS
  • A New document can be collected
  • Transliminal Discord link added to Title menu
  • Sketchbook document tutorial
  • Motion Blur increases the lower sanity is
  • Motion Blur can be disabled in the Graphics Settings Menu
  • New elevator musak
  • Level 4 Title Screen BG
  • Barricade Boards can now be dissolved with the phase emitter
  • Added interaction tutorial to beginning of the game
  • Added more cubicles to Office corners
  • The Compass now points towards Electrics while in the Level 2 Pipes
  • New Wide Office Cabinet interactable containers
  • Added brain icon graphic to sanity spiral
  • Facelings touch interaction
  • Facelings can be shot with the phase emitter
  • Facelings can be hit in the head with the Hammer
  • Wooden Chair glitch chance when sanity is low
  • Spring riders & swingsets may now be sat on
  • Icon and sound hit on Quantum Anchor
  • Many new voice lines
  • New sound effects
  • Vocal cue added when Compass stops spinning
  • Vocal cue added when Mother is Vulnerable
  • Added a barricade over the escape hole in the crawl space lab
  • Lens dirt pattern now changes whenever the camera gets wet
  • Max Sanity is reduced upon committing a murder
  • Added Timecode to Intro Camcorder OSD
  • Camcorder OSD pops up upon level transition
  • New achievements
  • Added loot to upper cubicle Shelves


Tweaks And Fixes

  • Instructions must now be collected before using the emitter firing sequence
  • The Sketchbook may now also be found in the crawlspace lab
  • Green room in Complex side area will now delete you
  • Current level is now set when teleporting to The Cogwell Matrix
  • Documents render at full resolution regardless of graphics settings
  • Fixed vents in multilevel areas that had ductwork sticking through the floors.
  • Window objective is now crossed off after completing related sequences
  • Smiler light sensor is now disabled when chasing player
  • Smilers’ eyes no longer remain after being shot with the Phase Emitter.
  • Clump absorb animations have been tweaked and Clumps also now lunge towards the player while absorbing.
  • Clumps now flee from lantern light
  • Wall drawings are now full resolution on all graphics settings
  • Threshold ending level will revert Level 0 colors back to default.
  • Increased force of pulled barricades
  • Falling into levels with solid ground now deals 20 damage.
  • The Dreamcatcher item no longer spawns in level 0 right angle halls and cabinets and will be used in a future sequence.
  • Smilers flee and are destroyed faster when being phased.
  • Moved Green Mold Blossoms to full wall section hierarchy in destroyed level 0 blocks to prevent them from appearing when no walls were present.
  • Transporting to some Alt Complex levels will set colors to default
  • Increased intensity of camera lens dirt bloom
  • Electrics may be reached via elevator after it’s unlocked.
  • Reworked how falling into a level does damage
  • Added colliders to Facelings
  • Added entity validation to Office Trap Windows and Facelings
  • Added colliders to Level 4 Office Ceilings
  • Ceiling fans no longer spawn on procedural dilapidated tile ceilings
  • Changed tile generation of procedural ceilings to not spawn Ceiling Smilers on tiles over ceiling board I-Beams
  • Added colliders to office chairs
  • Light switches on egress pillars now work on most light systems
  • Changed lightswitch method on some Level 0 blocks that were setup incorrectly
  • Fixed level transport script error that would sometimes cause players to teleport into nothing when exiting The Blacktops from an exit door.
  • Fixed same ceilings being able to be seen through when sanity is low in Level 4
  • Added bounds above room doors in Level 4
  • Fixed barricade board that didn’t have a rigidbody assigned so no force was added when it was taken down
  • Fixed Page validation code that was not allowing the computer instruction note to spawn if the Sketchbook was not already collected
  • Fixed Gateway Control Panel error screens not clearing The Level 4 Screen
  • Removed code in Player Status script that would refill Health, Sanity, and Stamina to maximum whenever the main scene loaded.
  • Added transition to Collapse Death
  • Fixed rebound Sprint Key not toggling off sprint when released
  • Tweaked phone cord physics settings and phone anchor script to be more
  • Reduced range needed to hang up phones.
  • Corrected timing of some subtitles during 1st TV Bob video
  • Slightly reduced Smiler spawn rate in Level 2 Pipes
  • Made phone script more compatible with engine physics. The phone is more stable now.
  • Corrected subtitle spelling on 1st Exploration Log Tape
  • Corrected alignment of Some Cubicle blocks in Level 4 that in some cases resulted in Cubicles clipping into walls, etc.
  • Added lightblockers to the inside of closed office rooms until they are opened
  • Pocketwatch collectable now drops to floor if Duller vanishes
  • Changed number of maximum baby dolls
  • Changed Doll amount needed to dissolve Mothers Fingers to 0
  • Re-Baked Level 0 reflection probes
  • Reworked collected item icons lighting and scripts
  • rearranged some room configurations in Level 4 that were misaligned
  • Phone now hangs up when in range or drops otherwise with a single click
  • Vocal reactions to phones being dead now only play after picking up the phone a second time.
  • After call reactions happen the first time a phone is hung up.
  • Removed first play intro line that just seemed off
  • Level ACID has been renamed to Level DELETED to fit more accurately into the lore. The Achievement has been renamed as well.
  • Fixed a Tape subtitle spelling error
  • Added bilinear filtering to hand cursor and removed mipmaps for it
  • Baby Doll Entities destroy themselves if the number of Dolls freed is 65
  • Reduced volume of Drawer Sounds
  • Reworked Cassettes and Collectable Artifacts chances in drawers
  • Moved first Ultra-Capacitor in crawl space
  • Moved the location of the sketchbook page in crawl space
  • Reworked Step Surface code to be less tempermental.
  • Fixed anomalous ceiling props in Large Office Conference room
  • Fixed Entry method conflict when falling down Hell Pitts
  • Hell Pitts will now delete you
  • Raised Floor bounds on some pools and changes their tags to Water
  • Changed position and angle of player in falling sequence
  • Updated culling masks to all lights that were unable to cast light on some object layers
  • Clumps disable player controls when absorbing
  • Added Liquid tag to Locker ground validation
  • Fixed Playgrounds corner edge cloud wall doors not being able to be opened
  • More subtle bad tracking effects
  • Game now uses IL2CPP backend reducing install size and eliminating MonoBleedingEdge installation folder
  • Almond water collection script reworked to take into account new Effective Maximum Health due to Infection
  • Almond water will now only be consumed when collected if Hydration and Health are lower than 75%, otherwise they will be stored if there is room.
  • Slightly increased volume of concrete step sfx
  • Changed interaction raytrace to match length of actual Player Focus trigger.
  • Fixed issue where compass popup would happen in Cogwell Matrix
  • New Game Plus restores a bit of MaxSanity if you got the Consumed By The Void Ending
  • New Game Plus Reduces Infection a bit if you got the Green Mold Infection ending.


Optimization Efforts

  • Title screen now instantiates title level world blocks which should lead to faster loading of the title screen from other scenes
  • Some environmental sound effects will now only play if in range of the listener to fix potential audio buffer overloads.
  • LODs reworked on counter cabinets
  • Raised and reduced the radius of audio reverb zones in Level 0
  • Removed overlapping and superfluous wall segments from certain Level 0 world blocks
  • Replaced realtime reflection probes with baked versions in Threshold ending map
  • Removed legacy lighting data elements
  • Disabled HDR output
  • Reduced maximum real audio voices
  • Reduced number of shadow cascades in all graphics tiers
  • Removed superfluous scripts from some LOD Objects
  • All graphics Tiers will no longer Prefer 32-bit shadowmaps
  • Reduced the number of realtime lights in some Level 0 world blocks
  • Reduced water distortion complexity by half
  • Optimized import settings on all baked reflection probe maps
  • Optimized import settings on all texture images
  • Enabled texture streaming on all images larger than 256 pixels
  • Customized texture streaming budget per graphics quality levels
  • Reduced number of overhead lights on counter cabinets
  • Changed asynchronous scene loading script to flush unused assets
  • Removed forced Garbage Collection from loading script that was causing crashes (Now relying on Unity’s incremental GC)
  • Remade unoptimized construction wall meshes
  • Blacktops Edge and Outer Edge world grids have been converted to prefabs and are no longer stored in their entirety in the Main scene
  • Cogwell Matrix Edge grid converted to Prefab and is no longer stored in entirety in the Main scene


Next up:
The Endless City
The "Good" Ending
The Wanderer
&
The Beast Of Level 5

_-=[ ComAdore ]=-_

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2176071
  • Loading history…
