HARDCORE TANO*C Collab DLC Release!
The sixth paid DLC for MASH VP! Re:VISION, a special collaboration with HARDCORE TANO*C,
"MASH VP! Re:VISION - HARDCORE TANO*C SPECIAL COLLABORATION Pack"
has been released!
Buy the DLC here!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3932520
Contents
Buying the DLC gives you access to two new special Mashup tracks, made by 2 members of HARDCORE TANO*C: Srav3R and Getty!
- Late Night Coastline × Blue Streams / Srav3R & DJ Noriken
Mashup Arranged by Srav3R
- Tomorrow Night × Late Night Coastline / REDALiCE & Srav3R
Mashup Arranged by Getty
Buying the DLC gives you access to the following songs in FREE PLAY MODE:
- Dream Away feat. Yukacco / DJ Noriken & DJ Genki
- ALiVE / REDALiCE
- Movin' / Massive New Krew
- Glitched Character / Kobaryo
- GAKKY / Getty
- You & DIE / USAO
- Σ / DJ Myosuke & Gram & t+pazolite
This DLC also includes a new SYSTEM THEME and new in game PLAY SKINs!
- TANO*C JUDGE SKIN
- TANO*C COMBO SKIN
- TANO*C BACKGROUND SKIN
- TANO*C GEAR SKIN
- TANO*C LANE SKIN
- TANO*C NOTE SKIN
- TANO*C EFFECT SKIN
- TANO*C SE SKIN
- TANO*C SYSTEM THEME
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HARDCORE TANO*C Collab VIRTUAL PATH Begins![p]
The fifth VIRTUAL PATH, the HARDCORE TANO*C Collaboration PATH, is also releasing alongside the DLC!
Select the HARDCORE TANO*C Collaboration PATH in the PATH SELECT menu, play and get special rewards!
Selecting the HARDCORE TANO*C SPECIAL Collaboration PATH in the PATH SELECT menu will grant you access to the PATH, which will allow you to unlock rewards as you play!
Playing songs from the HARDCORE TANO*C SPECIAL COLLABORATION Pack DLC will add a bonus to what you earn!
Progress to STEP 20 of this PATH and complete the VMission to unlock a new song.
The mission can be challenged freely, at any time by selecting STEP 20 in the escape menu.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For a limited time, you can try some of the DLC songs for free!
With the introduction of our Trial Play system, for a short period of time (starting from the DLC release to 8/31 11:59PM JST) the two Mashup tracks in the DLC will be available for play for everyone, free of charge!
※Songs available for Trial play will have a TRIAL mark on it's jacket in Free Play/Mash Up mode.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New Features and Improvements
- Added a popup on game startup that shows previews of newly added DLC songs.
- In FREE PLAY MODE, each DLC's category now also displays the Mashup tracks included in that DLC.
- Changed the order of the filtering categories in FREE PLAY MODE and adjusted the display of these filter categories.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where, when the AXTORM SELECTION PATH 01 was selected, the game would not accept inputs on the results screen.
- Other small bugfixes.
Changed files in this update