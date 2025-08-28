HARDCORE TANO*C Collab DLC Release!



The sixth paid DLC for MASH VP! Re:VISION, a special collaboration with HARDCORE TANO*C,

"MASH VP! Re:VISION - HARDCORE TANO*C SPECIAL COLLABORATION Pack"

has been released!



Contents





Buying the DLC gives you access to two new special Mashup tracks, made by 2 members of HARDCORE TANO*C: Srav3R and Getty!







Late Night Coastline × Blue Streams / Srav3R & DJ Noriken

Mashup Arranged by Srav3R



Tomorrow Night × Late Night Coastline / REDALiCE & Srav3R

Mashup Arranged by Getty



Dream Away feat. Yukacco / DJ Noriken & DJ Genki



ALiVE / REDALiCE



Movin' / Massive New Krew



Glitched Character / Kobaryo



GAKKY / Getty



You & DIE / USAO



Σ / DJ Myosuke & Gram & t+pazolite



TANO*C JUDGE SKIN



TANO*C COMBO SKIN



TANO*C BACKGROUND SKIN



TANO*C GEAR SKIN



TANO*C LANE SKIN



TANO*C NOTE SKIN



TANO*C EFFECT SKIN



TANO*C SE SKIN



TANO*C SYSTEM THEME



HARDCORE TANO*C Collab VIRTUAL PATH Begins!

For a limited time, you can try some of the DLC songs for free!

New Features and Improvements

Added a popup on game startup that shows previews of newly added DLC songs.



In FREE PLAY MODE, each DLC's category now also displays the Mashup tracks included in that DLC.



Changed the order of the filtering categories in FREE PLAY MODE and adjusted the display of these filter categories.



Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where, when the AXTORM SELECTION PATH 01 was selected, the game would not accept inputs on the results screen.



Other small bugfixes.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------[p]The fifth VIRTUAL PATH, the HARDCORE TANO*C Collaboration PATH, is also releasing alongside the DLC!Selecting the HARDCORE TANO*C SPECIAL Collaboration PATH in the PATH SELECT menu will grant you access to the PATH, which will allow you to unlock rewards as you play!Playing songs from the HARDCORE TANO*C SPECIAL COLLABORATION Pack DLC will add a bonus to what you earn!Progress to STEP 20 of this PATH and complete the VMission to unlock a new song.The mission can be challenged freely, at any time by selecting STEP 20 in the escape menu.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------With the introduction of our Trial Play system, for a short period of time (starting from the DLC release to 8/31 11:59PM JST) the two Mashup tracks in the DLC will be available for play for everyone, free of charge!※Songs available for Trial play will have a TRIAL mark on it's jacket in Free Play/Mash Up mode.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------